Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Told ‘We Got To Start Eating Babies’ By Town Hall Attendee, Regarding Climate Change

A pro-Trump group later took credit for staging the prank.

An Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez town hall in Queens Wednesday night took a bizarre turn when a woman in the audience told the crowd that “we got to start eating babies” to fight climate change. A pro-Donald Trump group later took credit for the prank.

As Real Clear Politics reports, the freshman New York representative was taking questions from the audience when a woman, wearing a shirt that read, “Save The Planet. Eat The Children,” brought up the subject of climate change. Her suggestion was unexpected, to say the least.

The woman said that a “Swedish professor” had said that “we can eat dead people” but that it’s not fast enough, and we need to be more proactive.

“I think your next campaign slogan needs to be this: ‘We’ve got to start eating babies. We don’t have enough time.'”

The woman went on to say that even if we bombed Russia, there would still be too many people, and suggested that if human stopped having babies, it still wouldn’t be enough to stop climate change.

The comment spurned uncomfortable mumbling from the audience, as a moderator attempted to remove the microphone from the woman and get her to sit down.

Ocasio-Cortez, for her part, kept her cool and responded earnestly to the woman’s concerns about climate change, dismissing her suggestion that there isn’t enough time and provided some ideas for fighting climate change that don’t involve eating babies.

You can watch the exchange in the video below.

As it turns out, the whole thing was a hoax, perpetrated by a pro-Donald group. As Gizmodo reports, the right-wing group LaRouche PAC took credit for the prank on Twitter.

“It was us. Malthusianism isn’t new, Jonathan Swift knew that. Sometimes, only satire works.”

Loading...

Malthusianism refers to the philosophy of Robert Malthus, who postulated that population growth could potentially outpace the population’s ability to produce food. He suggested, among other things, restricting the poor and people with “defects” from reproducing.

Jonathan Swift was an English satirist who, in a 1729 pamphlet, suggested that impoverished Irish people can mitigate the issue of not being able to feed their children by selling off their babies to the rich to eat. It was intended as a mockery of the British aristocracy’s cavalier attitude toward the suffering of the Irish.

It seems as if the joke was lost on quite a few people, including Donald Trump and his son. In a tweet Thursday night, Trump linked to a tweet from Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted a video of the event.