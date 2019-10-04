Lil’ Kim Busts Out Of Low-Cut Top In Pouty Selfie

Lil’ Kim is never shy about showing any skin and continues to wow her followers with her Instagram photos.

The “Lighters Up” hitmaker shared a selfie with her friend, Noel. Kim was seen wearing a chain around her neck while sporting her hair down and curly. Her garment wasn’t on display but it appeared to be low-cut. Her bare chest and cleavage were very noticeable while she served a fierce expression to the camera. Kim’s pout was more subtle than her friend’s, who stood in front of her.

In her caption, she mentioned that it was his birthday and that he was one of her first loves.

In the space of a day, the post racked up more than 16,000 likes, proving to be popular with her fans.

“I think the Black Widow is you,” one user wrote, adding multiple heart and crown emoji.

“I’m your second love. U just haven’t claim [SIC] me to be yet queen,” another shared.

“You serving faceeeeee MOTHAAA,” a third mentioned.

“Need another bestie? pick me,” a fourth fan remarked.

“Beautiful picture,” a fifth follower commented.

Kim has been in the rap game since the mid-’90s and has influenced a whole generation.

The “How Many Licks?” songstress kickstarted her career in hip-hop group Junior M.A.F.I.A. before going solo in 1996.

Her debut album, Hard Core, is getting re-issued on a limited edition pink vinyl later this year to celebrate its legacy, per Vinyl Me Please.

Since then, she has released three more studio albums — The Notorious K.I.M., La Bella Mafia, and The Naked Truth. Her last album was released in 2005. However, it’s good news for Kim fans, as she will release her new album, 9, on October 11. The album will consist of nine tracks and five collaborations.

The Inquisitr previously reported the album artwork, which sees the rap icon wearing a Louis Vuitton black hat and a detailed sparkly garment with huge shoulder pads, looking like the fashionista that she is.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 4 million listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is her collaboration with Pink, Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott, and Mya, “Lady Marmalade.”

In between releasing new music, Kim starred in her own reality show on VH1, Girls Cruise, alongside Mya and TLC’s Chilli. Last week, the show had a reunion.

To stay up to date with Lil’ Kim, follow her Instagram account, which has over 2.7 million followers.