Taylor Swift Shows Some Skin In Sexy Tan Mini Dress While Dancing With Jimmy Fallon

Taylor Swift showed some skin this week when she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The Daily Mail reports that singer stunned in a gorgeous tan mini dress, which flaunted all of her curves.

During the show, Taylor rocked the button-up dress that resembled a suit coat, and boasted stripes on one side and a velvet material on the other side. The dress also fell off Swift’s shoulder to expose even more skin.

The ensemble showcased Taylor’s super toned legs, toned arms, and a hint of her curvy hips underneath as she danced around while playing a game with Jimmy.

Swift wore her long, blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head, and rocked fringe bangs across her forehead.

The singer also donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and pink blush on her cheeks. She added a shimmering highlighter and a bright red color on her lips to complete the glam look.

During one segment, Taylor and Jimmy played a game where they had to guess popular songs as the band added in only one instrument at a time. Swift crushed Fallon at the game, but it was Jimmy who was the first to recognize Taylor’s tune, “Shake It Off.”

Meanwhile, Taylor has been busy lately with interviews and preparing to take on Saturday Night Live this weekend. Recently, the singer sat down with Rolling Stone for a bombshell new interview, where she opened about life, her career, and her longstanding feud with rapper Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, per Entertainment Tonight.

As many fans already know, Swift and West’s feud first started when Kanye jumped on stage during the 2009 MTV VMAs and grabbed the microphone from Taylor while she was accepting an award. The rapper proceeded to tell everyone that his friend Beyonce should have won the award, which was said to have crushed Taylor.

The pair later tried to mend fences, and when MTV asked Kanye to accept the Vanguard Award in 2015 it was Taylor who was set to introduce him.

Taylor claimed that Kanye called her and begged her to introduce him, and then later told everyone that MTV had asked her to do the job in order to gain ratings.

“I realized he is so two-faced. That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk sh*t. And I was so upset,” Taylor stated in the interview.

Not long after that, the pair got into their biggest fight yet when West rapped about Swift in his song, “Famous,” calling the singer “that b*tch,” in his lyrics. Now, it seems that there’s no going back for the duo.

“I was like, ‘I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms.’ Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between he and I. And that wasn’t just based on what happened on that phone call and with that song — it was kind of a chain reaction of things,” Swift admitted.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Taylor Swift by following her on her social media accounts.