Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Flaunts Killer Figure In Bali Vacation Snaps

Hilde Osland spent some time vacationing in Bali over the summer, and on Friday, she trilled her Instagram followers with some of her favorite snaps from her time on the tropical island.

The 10-picture post showed the blond bombshell in a variety of apparel and settings — looking amazing in all of them. Six of the photos showed Hilde on or near the beach, putting her amazing figure on display in some kind of swimwear. One snap showed her wearing a turquoise one-piece that gave her fans a peek at her perky derriere and side boob. Another beach shot captured Hilde standing on rocks, wearing a strappy bikini that showed off her hourglass figure. Hilde wore a tiny, pink string bikini in two more beach photos that left little to the imagination. In one of the snaps, the camera captured her topless backside as she walked toward the beach.

Other snaps from the collection showed her doing other things, such as taking a walk in a crocheted coverup — a rear view shot that gave viewers a nice look at her backside. Another photo showed her straddling a motorcycle, wearing a skimpy pair of booty shorts as she prepared to take a ride through town. One snap captured the beauty sitting on the beach, wearing a cute short set. Another photo showed Hilde modeling sexy lingerie in her hotel room.

In the post’s caption, she asked her fans to pick a favorite. Many were having a difficult time choosing just one from the collection. However, her fans could agree that she looked stunning in all of the photos.

“All of them!!” wrote one admirer.

“In my eyes… you are the most beautiful woman in the world,” said another fan.

“There is no way that you are real because my word you are simply GORGEOUS,” one follower wrote.

“You’re a goddess!” one excited follower wrote.

“You are the woman of my dreams,” one admirer said.

It wouldn't be surprising to know that some of Hilde's followers consider her their dream girl. Her natural good looks and incredible figure are the reasons why she has amassed 1.4 million followers on Instagram. She seems to know what her fans like to see, and her posts always get plenty of attention.



Fans wanting to keep up with the Norwegian beauty can follow her Instagram account.