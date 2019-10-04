Elizabeth Warren Trolls Jacob Wohl And Jack Burkman For Sexual Affair Conspiracy Theory

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was recently the target of a conspiracy theory concocted by right-wing personalities Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, who are responsible for previous allegations against Robert Mueller, Pete Buttigieg, and Michael Avenatti. The pair accused Warren of having a sexual affair with a 24-year-old former Marine for the past few months and held a press conference addressing the accusations that included a picture of Warren captioned “Cougar?”

Warren trolled the pair by poking fun of the allegations in a tweet Thursday night that referenced her alma mater, whose mascot is a cougar, The Hill reports.

“It’s always a good day to be reminded that I got where I am because a great education was available for $50 a semester at the University of Houston (go Cougars!). We need to cancel student debt and make college free for everyone who wants it.”

Although the comeback likely reached Wohl through some channel, he can’t respond via Twitter because he was banned from the platform earlier this year for spreading conspiracy theories.

Wohl and Burkman’s antics may have led to an active FBI investigation into their activities. Per Law & Crime, Young Turks journalist Ken Klippenstein recently filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for documents related to Wohl’s private intel agency, Surefire Intelligence. In response, the FBI declined to provide the records, suggesting a criminal investigation.

“Acknowledging the existence or non-existence of records could reasonably be expected to interfere with law enforcement proceedings,” the denial letter reads.

Congrats to Elizabeth Warren on rising so quickly in the polls she forced Jacob Wohl to write erotica about her. pic.twitter.com/w73YkrEbu2 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 3, 2019

An FBI investigation wouldn’t be surprising. During Wohl’s attempt to draw attention to Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the controversial “Squad,” he allegedly faked death threats against himself and submitted them to police. He is also accused of being responsible for the arrest of high-profile defense attorney Michael Avenatti, who did not end up facing any criminal charges. Not long after Avenatti’s arrest, Surefire Intelligence’s appeared to take credit for it.

“Surefire Intelligence strikes again,” the company tweeted.

As for the Warren scandal, it doesn’t appear to have made an impact on her campaign aside from drawing some laughs. Wohl’s press conference was watched by thousands, and social media seemed to have a fun time poking fun of the event. As conservative commentator Mike Cernovich pointed out, Wohl’s antics might be controversial, but they certainly have an audience.

“This stream of a Jacob Wohl press conference has almost 250,000 views in under 6 hours,” he tweeted. “People are addicted to this guy.”