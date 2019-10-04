Lamar Odom’s Daughter, Destiny, Sizzles In A Dress So Short, It Barely Covers

Though Destiny Morales-Odom only recently joined Instagram this past summer, it seems that she already knows how to delight her followers. The daughter of basketball star Lamar recently posted a picture of herself wearing a short low-cut dress and thigh-high boots, and both fans and friends alike heaped praise on the sizzling shot.

The picture is just one of six that the stunner has posted to social media.

Destiny came into the spotlight after helping her father promote his book Darkness To Light: A Memoir this past spring. Lamar was famously married to reality television star Khloé Kardashian; the two finalized their divorce in December 2016.

Though Destiny does not seem to have quite the same attachment to social media as her former mother-in-law, she nonetheless certainly has a talent, considering her latest sizzling pic.

In the photo, Destiny wears a sleeveless black dress with a daring low-plunge. It is so low cut that it nearly goes down to her waist, flaunting her bosom. The dress is also extremely short, skirting her thighs and barely covering her.

Destiny then added a pair of over-the-knee black boots, only adding to the sultriness of the shot. She completed the look with a chic top-knot and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The picture earned just shy of 600 likes and more than 60 comments.

“OMG you belong on the runway!!” gushed one user.

“Yes she’s serving. Yes she’s winning,” added another.

Even dad Lamar chimed in.

“Look @ my Little Girl, she is gonna take over the modeling, and I’m gonna be right by her side,” he wrote, with both a globe and besotted emoji face.

The two have a very close bond, and Destiny even revealed in an ABC interview that she was the person who convinced him to go to rehab (via Hollywood Life).

“I basically told him, if he didn’t go to rehab, I wouldn’t talk to him anymore,” Destiny revealed. “That was tough for both of us.”

When asked about how the two repaired their bond, the 20-year-old said that the key was forgiveness.

“You have to [forgive] in order to move on,” Destiny said. “Just for yourself, you have to forgive. I would say every day is a step at a time. Every day is a new struggle, new chapter.”

Fortunately, Destiny’s pictures suggest that she is happy and well-adjusted.

The brunette beauty also recently stunned in another Instagram post where she wore a crop top and trendy jeans, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.