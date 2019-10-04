Rudy Giuliani Is Reportedly Going To Yankee’s Game With Jeffrey Epstein Defender Alan Dershowitz

In the midst of the Ukraine scandal, in which Donald Trump is accused of reportedly bribing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been on the attack. According to Giuliani and other Trump allies, Biden intervened in Ukraine’s legal system to help his son, Hunter, avoid trouble with the law. Despite their push, Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano shot down the theory and suggested that it has been countered by prosecutors in both the United States and Ukraine.

Even as the purported scandal continues to dominate the news cycle, Giuliani doesn’t appear to be worried about stirring up controversy. According to Associated Press White House reporter Jonathan Lemire, he is taking some time to relax Friday with high-profile defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, who defended the convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“Rudy Giuliani tells me he will be attending tomorrow night’s Yankees playoff game in the Bronx with Alan Dershowitz,” Lemire tweeted on Thursday night, referring to the New York Yankees game against the Minnesota Twins for Game 1 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) at Yankee Stadium in Concourse, the Bronx.

Dershowitz helped Epstein secure his 13-month sentence back in 2008 for charges of soliciting and procuring an underage prostitute. Epstein was again arrested in July and faced federal sex trafficking charges — the same charges that were dropped in 2008 under his non-prosecution deal signed off by Trump’s former secretary of labor, Alex Acosta. When Epstein committed suicide in August and theories of his purported murder surfaced, Dershowitz later said he believed Epstein indeed took his own life.

“But my own view is that he had made a decision that he would probably spend the rest of his life in prison,” Dershowitz said, per Law & Crime. “He couldn’t bear that reality, and he decided the best way out for him was to take his own life.”

Much like Epstein, Dershowitz supposedly had strange views of the world. In a 1985 article for the Gainesville Sun, Dershowitz wrote that he believed men who seek prostitutes should not be arrested, but the women providing the services should. According to a former student, he spoke of this belief in class when he taught criminal law at Harvard Law School.

“He said, ‘Prostitutes know what they’re doing — they should be prosecuted. But you shouldn’t ruin the john’s life over that.’ If I had raised my hand to challenge that, I would have been singling myself out as — God forbid — a feminist.”

