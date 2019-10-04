‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Nearly Bursts Out Of Her Little Black Dress

Blond bombshell Nata Lee has wowed her fans yet again with another sizzling shot. The musical stunner, whom many consider the “world’s sexiest DJ,” flaunted her assets by nearly bursting out of a tiny black dress and exposing her black bra in the process.

The picture was taken in Paris, at the Plaza Athénée. It is one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, and rooms begin at over $1,200 per night. But despite the jaw-dropping indulgence, the bombshell appears to be used to such a glamorous jet-set lifestyle. In addition to moving from Russia to Phuket, Thailand, she often travels to places like the Caribbean and the Maldives.

Nata Lee had gone to Paris in early September, so this picture is likely a throwback of the vacation. However, her fans are far from complaining.

In the picture, Nata Lee stands on her hotel room’s balcony, overlooking the famous lush courtyard in the middle of the building. In front of her is a veritable spread of breakfast delights, including coffee, pastries, and jams.

However, fans of the blond beauty are probably not paying attention to anything other than the stunner’s incredible figure, which is nearly on full display in her skintight black dress. As Nata Lee is positioned sideways, the camera has full view of the curve of her bust and her perky posterior.

Her cleavage is particularly attention-pulling, as she has unbuttoned her dress slightly to reveal her black bra underneath, giving the appearance that she is nearly bursting out of the ensemble.

Completing the look, Nata Lee kept her hair in natural curls and holds a cup of coffee. She also appears to have a ring on her left fourth finger, though the meaningful piece of jewelry is not seen in any other pictures on her feed.

The picture quickly earned over 121,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments.

“Wowzer… Absolutely stunning pic,” one fan wrote, adding a fire emoji.

“You are a living work of art,” seconded another.

“Savage cleavage,” added a third, with two pink hearts and several heart-eyes emoji.

In addition to the above picture, Nata Lee posted yet another Paris pic yesterday. In this photo, the camera is zoomed in on her incredible midriff, and she arches her back to show off her derriere. She wears a pair of jeans that feature a tear toward the bottom, giving a sultry glimpse of skin.

The picture earned nearly 95,000 likes and around 570 comments.

Meanwhile, boyfriend Aleksandr Mavrin has also been sharing pictures of the Russian bombshell, like a Bond girl inspired bikini pic shared yesterday, as covered by The Inquisitr.