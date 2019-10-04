Republican Senator Slams Donald Trump For Joe Biden Request: ‘Don’t Look To The Chinese Commies For The Truth’

Donald Trump’s public call for China to help investigate his political rival is not sitting well with at least one member of the president’s own party.

On Thursday, Trump dropped a political bombshell when he publicly called on the Chinese government to investigate his potential 2020 rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump to that point had been denying claims that he improperly pressed Ukraine to investigate Biden, but on Thursday appeared to change strategies and bring his apparent calls for help investigating Biden out in the open.

The move drew immediate pushback from many, including one member of Trump’s party. Ben Sasse, a Republican senator from Nebraska, forcefully pushed back against Trump’s request for the Chinese government to investigate his political rival.

“Hold up: Americans don’t look to Chinese commies for the truth,” Sasse said in a statement to the Omaha World-Herald. “If the Biden kid broke laws by selling his name to Beijing, that’s a matter for American courts, not communist tyrants running torture camps.”

Donald Trump has pushed the unfounded claim that Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, engaged in illegal and corrupt business activity in Ukraine and China. A new report claimed that Trump has raised the issue in private as well. As CNN reported, Trump in a June 18 phone call with Chinese president Xi Jinping raised Biden’s political prospects and also brought up Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

As the report added, Trump’s White House then took measures to keep the call secret.

“The White House record of that call was later stored in the highly secured electronic system used to house a now-infamous phone call with Ukraine’s President and which helped spark a whistleblower complaint that’s led Democrats to open an impeachment inquiry into Trump,” the report noted.

Democrats have spoken out against these requests, though members of the Republican Party have mostly backed Trump or remained silent on the matter.

Ben Sasse has not been afraid to speak out against Donald Trump before, and in 2016 was one of a handful of Republicans to publicly split from Trump. As The Inquisitr reported, Sasse said in June of that year that he could not vote for Trump and was considering casting a ballot for Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson.

Sasse had criticism for the left this week as well, knocking House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff for his handling of the impeachment inquiry, which he called a “partisan clown show.” Sasse is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which he noted is running a parallel investigation into the claims of a whistleblower that Trump pressured Ukraine into investigating the Bidens.