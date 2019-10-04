Brunette Bombshell Cindy Kimberly Smolders Wearing Skimpy Undies In Sultry Bedroom Snap

Model Cindy Kimberly has spent the summer traveling across the world, and she has thrilled her Instagram followers with photos that show her at a variety of exotic locations that include the Amalfi Coast and Paris. On Friday, she took things in a different direction and deiced to share a series of snaps that included alluring bedroom shots in which she wore nothing but her undies.

The post consisted of four photos. In two of them, Cindy flaunted her incredible figure while lying on a bed in a dimly-lit hotel room at the Fairmont Rey Juan Carlos I in Barcelona. The first snap captured her on her side with her arms above her head as she gave the camera serious look. She wore a a black bra and a matching pair of bikini panties. The pose emphasized Cindy’s ample cleavage, her slender waist and the curve of her hip.

In the second bedroom photo, Cindy struck a more provocative pose on her back. With her arms still over her head, she arched her back, putting an emphasis on her chest and the small of her back. The angle also captured Cindy’s flat abs as well as the shape of her rib bones. She gave the camera a sultry look as her long hair spilled out on the bed. Cindy wore a full face of makeup that included gloss on her lush lips.

The other two shots captured Cindy in a bathroom applying makeup. She leaned over a sink looking into the mirror, holding a makeup brush to her face. One photo showed her applying makeup to her left cheek, and the other captured her with the brush next to her right cheek. She appeared to be wearing pink silk undies with white lace trim.

The post was a smash hit, garnering more than 180,000 likes within an hour since going live. In the post’s caption, Cindy indicated she was staying in a room with a view. Many of her 5.4 million followers were quick to tell her that she was the view.

“The prettiest view,” wrote one fan.

“Beautiful angel,” commented one admirer.

“Wow gorgeous,” said another follower.

The model looked gorgeous wearing a flirty white dress while she visited Italy earlier in the summer.

As The Inquisitr reported in September, the beauty also rocked a pink dress with a plunging neckline.

