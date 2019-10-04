Sofia Vergara Stuns Fans With Revealing Blond Throwback Photo

Sofia's latest throwback to her modeling days had fans talking as she rocked a plunging corset number.

Sofia Vergara whipped her social media followers into a bit of a frenzy this week when she posted a throwback photo from her modeling days in the 1990s. The Colombian beauty, who’s now most famous for her role as Gloria Pritchett in the ABC comedy Modern Family, wowed fans with the decades-old photo that showed her posing in a pretty revealing cleavage-baring corset top.

Though she’s now known for her dark curls, the throwback snap uploaded on October 3 had the mom of one rocking much lighter, blond straight hair as she gave the camera a very sultry look.

Showing a whole lot of skin, Sofia rocked a plunging lavender corset with attached sleeves as she struck her model pose in front of a plain white background.

The star stared into the camera in the photo but didn’t reveal in the caption exactly when it was taken, though the Modern Family actress did reveal that the throwback photo was taken sometime in the 1990s during her time in Miami, Florida.

It’s safe to say that the pretty revealing snap from her days as a blond model most definitely caught the attention of her millions of followers on the social media site, as many flooded the comments section of Sofia’s recent upload with their thoughts.

“Amazing, just as stunning today as you were 20+ years ago,” one person told Vergara.

Another called her a “beautiful woman.”

“Beautiful,” a third commented with a heart emoji.

Another comment read, “Wow, you are [so] beautiful.”

Many others left fire emoji on the post as well as faces with hearts for eyes.

Vergara often throws it back to the ’90s and her modeling days on her Instagram page, fairly regularly impressing her 17.3 million followers with old photos of her striking some of her very best poses around two decades ago.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, Sofia dazzled fans as she posted a jaw-dropping throwback snap from the ’90s that showed her modeling a tiny two-piece bikini while showing off a pretty serious amount of skin during a swimwear shoot.

As for how she stays looking so ageless (many commented on how little the 47-year-old star has aged in the past two decades), she’s previously credited her unwavering beauty to working out.

“I’m aging, and I know that it does make a difference and you can see it in the women and men that work out,” Vergara said in an interview with Self. “Things start to change, and I’m like, ‘The only thing to do is go and take care of it.'”