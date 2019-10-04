Kelly Ripa’s Hilarious Response After Ryan Seacrest Sends Her The Wrong Text

Kelly Ripa had a hilarious response to co-host Ryan Seacrest sending her a text she was not supposed to see. The two revealed the awkward exchange during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the duo’s syndicated daily morning talk series.

Kelly spoke about a stunning balloon arrangement Ryan had delivered to her dressing room to help usher in her birthday festivities. Kelly claimed that she loves balloons more than anything and that Ryan’s gift was extraordinary and thoughtful. It was a “cheap gift,” he responded, to the delight of the audience.

After speaking about Ryan’s gift, Kelly then revealed to the studio audience that she kind of knew the balloons were coming because Ryan had accidentally sent her a text, which was meant for his office. The message was about the note to be written on the card that would accompany the lavish inflatable gifts Kelly would find when she entered her dressing room.

Ryan tried to redeem himself for his gaffe, stating that as he is getting older, he is becoming “less efficient at multitasking.” While he was away shooting American Idol auditions and in the middle of his hectic schedule, he was busy trying to figure out what to get Kelly for a present as well as trying to write something sweet for her birthday card.

He then showed the Live with Kelly and Ryan studio audience a photo of himself watching the Idol auditions and typing up Kelly’s birthday card into his phone at the same time. The text was supposed to go to his assistant, but it was sent to Kelly instead.

The card read, “Kelly, Happy Birthday to the best partner ever. Love, Ryan.”

Ryan thought that Kelly would be angry at him for sending the message earlier than her actual birthday, believing that she might have thought he did not know when her actual birthday was. So he quickly followed up his first text with an explanation, spilling the beans about her birthday surprise.

Kelly laughed hilariously at Ryan’s gaffe and admitted that exchanges such as this happen between her and husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, all the time.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kelly thanked both her “work husband” Ryan and her real-life spouse Mark for their contributions to make her day “fabulous” with a series of sweet Instagram snaps shared to the social media site.

Mark showed up on the daytime talk show to honor his wife of almost 25 years with a birthday cake shaped like a loaf of bread from Cake Boss baker Buddy Valastro.

Live With Kelly and Ryan airs weekday mornings in syndication.