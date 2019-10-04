Walt Disney World Releases Four Discounts For Early 2020 – Kids Free Dining With ‘Frozen’ Gift Pack

Walt Disney World is ready to offer some magic to its guests for early 2020.

It may only be early October, but The Walt Disney Company knows that guests are already looking forward to the new year. Early in the wee hours of Friday morning, Walt Disney World released three new discounts for those who will be visiting Central Florida in early 2020. One of those discounts is a room-only offer, one is for Florida residents, and the third is free dining but only for kids.

Some may think it is a bit too early for this kind of travel planning, but not when it comes to Walt Disney World. As a matter of fact, these discounts are being released a few days later than they normally are each year and many on social media have been up in arms about it.

Let’s take a look at the three offers which were made available to guests for the first few months of 2020.

Kid-Sized Dining Offer

Guests can get a free dining plan for kids (ages 3 to 9) when purchasing a non-discounted 3-night/3-day vacation package as the official website of Walt Disney World explains. The package must include theme park tickets, a dining plan, and a room at select Disney Value Resort hotels.

Must be booked by the end of January 1, 2020

Valid for arrivals most nights from January 1 through March 7, 2020

This discount does include all three dining plans made available at Walt Disney World, but some exclusions do apply. Those booking this offer will also receive a “Frozen Welcome Pack” which will include:

(1) Voucher for one stroller rental for the length of your stay

(1) Voucher for one in-park 5×7 photo print per room

(1) Merchandise bag per room including a plush, book and 2 treats.

Danny Cox

Gift of Magic Room-Only Offer

Guests can enjoy savings up to 25 percent at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, and there is an extra treat for those looking to add more. If guests upgrade to a vacation package with 6-day or longer theme park tickets, each person on the reservation will receive a $30 USD Disney Gift Card.

Must be booked by the end of January 1, 2020

Valid for arrivals most nights from January 1 through April 25, 2020

Discounts will vary based on travel dates and the level of resort booked.

Florida Resident Room-Only Offer

Florida residents don’t have to be left out of these discounts as they can save up to 30 percent on select Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms.

Must be booked by the end of April 25, 2020

Valid for arrivals most nights from January 1 through April 25, 2020

Walt Disney World Passholder Room-Only Offer

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders also don’t have to be left out of these discounts as they can save up to 35 percent on select Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms.

Must be booked by the end of April 25, 2020

Valid for arrivals most nights from January 1 through April 25, 2020

Please let it be known that the allotment of rooms available for all of these discounts is limited. Just having a room booked does not mean that a discount will absolutely be able to be applied to your reservation.