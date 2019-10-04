Lily Allen Covers ‘Sweet Like Chocolate’ & Social Media Can’t Get Enough

Lily Allen has collaborated with DJ Spoony on his Garage Classical album which consists of British artists covering classic garage songs with an orchestra, per Mix Mag.

The “Hard Out Here” hitmaker covered Shanks & Bigfoot’s “Sweet Like Chocolate” which dropped worldwide today.

Social media were quick to share their thoughts on her version and it seems the world of Twitter is pleased with the results.

“I’m obsessed with Lily Allen’s cover of ‘Sweet Like Chocolate’!!! What a TUNE,” one user tweeted.

“Nobody asked for it but I am absolutely here for this lovely reworking of ‘Sweet Like Chocolate’ with Lily Allen on vocals,” a second Twitter user shared.

“@lilyallen is absolutely perfect on this cover of ‘Sweet Like Chocolate’,” another mentioned.

Her fans on Instagram also had a lot to say too.

“Love it so much!! Great remix of a great memory,” one account stated.

“Love this Lil.. You sound gorgeous,” another wrote.

“Already listened multiple times. Love it,” a third remarked.

The Garage Classical record consists of 13 tracks and 11 other collaborations with the likes of Paloma Faith, Sugababes, Gabrielle, and Emeli Sande.

The album will be released on October 18.

To celebrate the release of the project, DJ Spoony will perform a show at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London on October 24.

Since 2006, Lily has cemented herself as one of the U.K.’s leading ladies.

According to The Official Charts, she has achieved three No. 1 singles, — “Smile,” “The Fear,” and “Somewhere Only We Know” — two No. 1 albums — It’s Not Me, It’s You and Sheezus, and a total of 10 top 10 singles in the U.K.

She has collaborated with many high-profile names including Mark Ronson, Common, Pink, Dizzee Rascal, and Robbie Williams, to name a few.

Her latest album, No Shame, released last year became her fourth album to enter the top 10, peaking at No. 8. To date, all her albums have entered the top 10 in her home country.

The record was shortlisted for a Mercury Prize Award and earned her another BRIT Award nomination for British Female Solo Artist, which she won in 2010.

In July, she won a South Bank Sky Arts award, which The Inquisitr previously reported.

Also last year, she released her first book, My Thoughts Exactly. The memoir was a success and became a Sunday Times bestseller, which she shared with her 5.5 million Twitter followers.

Earlier this year, Allen collaborated with Oscar Scheller on the track “1%.”

