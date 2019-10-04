Kylie Jenner Accused Of Shading Ex Travis Scott In Cryptic Instagram Story

Kylie may be throwing some shade at her ex just days after their split was revealed.

Could Kylie Jenner be throwing some shade at her ex Travis Scott on Instagram? The reality star seriously got fans talking after she recently shared a series of pretty cryptic videos to her Instagram Stories that got fans speculating their split – which was confirmed earlier this week – may not be totally amicable.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, the 22-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and makeup mogul took to the social media site amid her relationship drama to share a number of selfie videos showing her posing for the camera while listening to music.

In the clips, Kylie could be seen touching her lips and staring into the camera while using a filter that put dollar signs all over her face.

The track the star was listening to was actually “Stretch You Out” by Summer Walker, which had many suggesting she was throwing some subtle shade in her ex’s direction through her strategic song choice.

As pointed out by the outlet, the song is made up of some pretty telling lyrics about a broken relationship, which she mouthed along to while filming herself.

Some of the NSFW lyrics Jenner sung along to included the words, “What you on your last breath, your last sweat, your last dime? Out of your f**king mind.”

The song then continues with the lyrics, “Can’t you see I’m f**king trying? You want p***y six times a week and you never wanna clean up.”

But while it’s not clear if she was intentionally throwing some shade in her now ex-boyfriend’s direction via social media, Kylie has appeared to deny that there’s any drama between herself and the rapper on Twitter.

Taking to the social media site on the morning of October 3, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians claimed that she and the father of her 1-year-old (the two share daughter Stormi Webster together) were still on good terms while also shutting down speculation she may be reconciling with former boyfriend, Tyga.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” Jenner tweeted, referring to reports she was spotted with the rapper, who she dated on and off between 2014 and 2017, at a recording studio in the early hours. “There was no ‘2am date with Tyga’. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

Kim Kardashian’s little sister then added, “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Jenner and Scott’s split hit the headlines earlier this week after it was revealed that the twosome – who started dating in 2017 – were taking a break from their relationship.

Prior to Kylie addressing the breakup on Twitter, many suspicious fans suggested that the duo’s split may have been faked for publicity ahead of Travis dropping new music this week.