Emily Ratajkowski Smolders In Black Crop Top & Satin Skirt, Flaunts Abs & Flawless Curves

When she’s not posing for racy photoshoots or parading her insane body in barely-there swimwear, Emily Ratajkowski is all about sophisticated fashion.

Case in point, the stunning supermodel and Inamorata Woman entrepreneur cut a very elegant figure at the New York Film Festival on Thursday night, as she stepped out in a stylish all-black ensemble that beautifully showcased her flawless curves. Photos published this morning by the Daily Mail showed the Sports Illustrated babe looking fabulous in a black satin midi skirt that clung to her gorgeous curves, highlighting her chiseled hips and teasing her sculpted thighs. Emily teamed the glossy garment with a one-shoulder crop top in a matching black color — a snug, ribbed design that ended just below the chest line, luring the gaze to her perky bust.

The dark-haired beauty topped off her look with an eye-catching pair of black reptile-skin boots, which stretched all the way to her calves and sported delicate high heels. She further accessorized with a black leather belt, one adorned with a large golden buckle, and carried a matching hand bag.

Emily was the epitome of sophistication in the chic co-ord. Snapped as she arrived at Lincoln Center in Manhattan for the 57th New York Film Festival, the brunette bombshell looked radiant in the skin-baring ensemble, flashing her glowing tan and flaunting her killer curves with an air of seductive, nonchalant confidence. Sporting a soft, beaming smile, the 28-year-old hottie commanded attention as she put her hourglass figure on display, parading her outfit with a sexy gait that immediately got her noticed by paparazzi.

Emily looked like total snack in the clingy, ultra-chic ensemble. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model showed quite a bit of skin, exposing her left shoulder and arm in the one-sleeved crop top. Her long neck and bare collar bone were also on display, as was a hint of subtle cleavage. At the same time, she showed off her incredibly toned midriff and super tiny waistline, which was accentuated by the stylish belt that held her satin skirt into place.

In a bid to let her fabulous outfit speak for itself, Emily chose to forgo any glitzy jewelry. The gorgeous supermodel left her ample decolletage unadorned, only accessorizing with a delicate gold bracelet and understated earrings. At the same time, she proudly displayed her fabulous engagement ring, a two-stone stunner featuring a pear-shaped and a princess-cut diamond, nestled side by side on a simple gold band.

Her glam was also somewhat downplayed, as the Vogue model sported natural-looking makeup that only included a touch of dark eyeliner, a bit of blush, and perfectly applied mascara. She tied her look together with a glossy nude lipstick, which called attention to her plump, luscious lips. She wore her long tresses in with a mid-part, letting her lock frame her face and cascade down her back and over her shoulder in a relaxed style.

As pointed out by the Daily Mail, Emily attended New York Film Festival in support of her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s new film, Uncut Gems. The high profile movie stars Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, The Weeknd, and LaKeith Stanfield, and is due to hit theaters on December 25.