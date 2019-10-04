Taylor Swift Loses It Over A Banana In Embarrassing Video Shared By Her Mom

The Grammy-winning singer was blindsided by a rogue, post-surgery video her mom sent to Jimmy Fallon.

Taylor Swift’s mom snuck a hilarious video to Jimmy Fallon. Ahead of Taylor’s visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, her mom, Andrea Swift, gave the NBC late-night show access to an embarrassing clip of her famous daughter getting emotional over…a banana. The on-camera meltdown occurred after Taylor recently got secret laser eye surgery.

Fallon prefaced the clip by asking Taylor about her “major” surgery, and she was blindsided that he knew about it. The singer said she hadn’t told anyone about the Lasik surgery, but noted she can see very well now.

Fallon then asked her if she took painkillers or laughing gas ahead of the procedure before he introduced footage of a loopy Taylor at home after taking some “hardcore pills” post-surgery.

In the video, which can be seen below, Taylor is seen wearing large patches on her eyes after the surgery. The Grammy Award-winning singer is then seen taking a banana from a bunch, then getting upset because she hadn’t meant to pick that one.

“That wasn’t the one I wanted,” Taylor cries in the clip.

The 29-year-old singer begins to break down as she takes the “right” banana from the bunch, but she is consumed as to what to do with the offending piece of fruit.

“Okay. I tried to get this one,” Taylor says. “But what do we do with this one now? It doesn’t have a head.”

In another clip taken in Taylor’s bedroom, the singer is laying down as she chomps on the banana. When her worried mom tells her not to fall asleep while eating, Taylor mumbles a response.

“I’m not asleep,” she says. “My mind is alive.”

While Fallon was cracking up throughout the video, he later asked Taylor not to be mad at him for showing the footage on national television.

The home video shot by her mom is a rare glimpse into Taylor’s personal life. The star is notoriously private — save for those cryptic song lyrics about her exes — and she definitely seemed mortified by her mom’s rogue video shoot.

Taylor’s guest stint on The Tonight Show comes as she is spending the week in New York City ahead of her role as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. Swift will perform on the late-night variety show alongside host Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The two just taped a promo, which can be seen below.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights on NBC. Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.