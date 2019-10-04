Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Flaunts Underboob In Sizzling New Bedroom Snap

Mere hours after taking to Instagram to share a photo where she rocked a tiny black bikini, Abby Dowse was back on the social media platform on Friday, seemingly getting her 1.4 million followers ready for the weekend with a tantalizing new snap.

In her latest Instagram update, Abby was photographed while leaning on a big white bed, placing her right hand on the bed and her left hand behind her head in a pose that did nothing but favors for her killer physique. The Australian model was wearing a black-and-red lingerie set that flaunted her bountiful cleavage but also showed a notable amount of underboob, thanks to the cutout underneath her left breast. The multiple cutouts on the outfit likewise allowed Abby to showcase her washboard abs and her curvy hips, while her fishnet stockings took the sexiness up another notch, to say little of the sultry look on her face while being snapped for the photoshoot.

Meanwhile, Abby’s caption made reference to her love of lingerie and also noted that the outfit she was wearing came courtesy of popular brand Fashion Nova.

In the two hours since Abby shared her latest photo on Instagram, it has received more than 10,000 likes and 300 comments from fans that didn’t hold back on the praise for the blond model.

“I do believe that your [sic] the prettiest young lady that I have ever seen,” said one admirer, trailing their comment with a heart emoji.

“Happy Friday babe you look absolutely amazing perfect flawless,” another follower remarked, this time adding a slew of kiss, heart, lips, and fire emoji to the brief comment.

Loading...

“Wow baby will you please come home and get off Instagram and be with me,” a third, particularly ardent admirer quipped.

Other Instagram users focused on Abby’s fit physique, many of them using the popular term “goals” to describe her body in the comments section.

The new image happens to be the third photo Abby has shared with her fans over the past 24 hours, as the Aussie stunner also took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo where she was wearing a seriously tiny orange bikini. As she explained in the caption of her post, Abby was promoting a hair removal handset from inLuxxe, talking about how easy and convenient the product is to use for men and women alike. Based on the comments, it looks like the model was able to drum up some interest for the gadget she was endorsing while still getting her usual dose of compliments for her gorgeous looks and curvy frame.