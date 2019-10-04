Carrie Underwood Wows In A Nude Mini-Dress

Carrie's showing off her stunning legs during her latest talk show appearance.

Carrie Underwood stunned fans with her latest talk show appearance as she chatted and performed on CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in nude mini blazer dress. The gorgeous country singer stopped by the talk show on October 3 – one day after performing a sold out show at New York City’s world famous Madison Square Garden – as she put her seriously toned legs on full display.

The “Southbound” singer proudly showed off her amazing post-baby body (she and husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second son, Jacob, into the world in January) as she rocked the nude blazer dress with silver embellishments which including a nod to her country music roots with dangling fringe.

In a snap shared to the late night show’s official Instagram account prior to the broadcast, Underwood sported the blazer dress over a sparkly top and showcased her enviable tanned and toned legs with a pair of matching sparkly silver boots with a stiletto heel. The star stayed with the silver theme with a pair of large dangling circular earrings in both ears.

Underwood wore the glamorous ensemble to chat with Colbert on the talk show as well as to perform during the CBS broadcast. She performed an emotional track from her latest album Cry Pretty, titled “Low.”

But when it comes to staying in shape, Carrie’s no stranger to hitting the gym to keep her body in check.

She most recently opened up to Shape in an interview published earlier this week as she revealed that she even likes to workout with her eldest son, 4-year-old Isaiah.

“Isaiah loves to work out. When I go running, if he comes with me, he only stays out there like five minutes anyway, and then he’s like, ‘I’m done with this!'” Carrie told the outlet of her son. “Sometimes I’ll say, like, ‘Alright buddy, do some push-ups for me!’ He thinks it’s fun.”

The mom of two continued, “I do think it’s important to set that example for your children. I want Isaiah and Jacob to live long, happy healthy lives. I let him know that’s why we work out.”

Underwood also spoke candidly about her struggle to bounce back after giving birth to Jacob at the start of the year, noting that her second pregnancy was much different to her first.

The star explained that she had to learn to accept herself the way she is now and learned that things won’t always be perfect when it comes to her body.

“Once I started doing that, I started to feel like myself again,” Carrie said of how she’s changed since becoming a mom of two. “I’m still striving and pushing. It’s a life-long process. It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.”