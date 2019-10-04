Miley Cyrus Reportedly Spotted Kissing Cody Simpson In L.A.

The former teen idols have been friends for years, but recent sightings tease they are taking things to the next level.

Is Miley Cyrus headed for another hookup with a friend? The recently separated superstar singer was reportedly spotted kissing longtime close pal Cody Simpson, but the jury is out on whether it was a peck or the beginnings of a passionate relationship.

There have been multiple reports of Miley-Cody sightings in recent days. While the two former teen idols have been friends for years, eyewitnesses have reportedly seen them taking their friendship to the next level just two weeks after Miley’s breakup with Kaitlynn Carter.

According to E! News, an eyewitness reportedly saw Miley, 26, and Cody, 22, meeting up for drinks and sushi at a Los Angeles grocery store where they shared a “quick kiss” as they checked out the food options. The source added that Cody “noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there.”

In another sighting, TMZ posted photos and video of Miley and the Australian heartthrob together at Backyard Bowls in L.A. where they were “being very lovey-dovey.” A spy said the two singers were engaged in what appeared to be a “serious” conversation before Miley moved over to sit on Cody’s lap, which segued into a full-on make-out session.

A fan told Hollywood Life she witnessed Miley and Cody going at it in the smoothie shop, where she claims she saw the stars being affectionate with one another for about 15 minutes.

“Whilst Cody was standing, they were kissing, they sat down and were talking for a moment and Miley got up and sat on his lap and started making out with him,” a fan named Ashleigh told the celebrity gossip site. “And then they left together.”

Fans may recall that Miley and Cody were rumored to be dating years ago, but they maintained they were just friends. Cody went on to a high-profile romance with model Gigi Hadid. Miley married actor Liam Hemsworth then jumped into a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter immediately following her split from her husband in August.

The new sightings and stories of a possible friends-with-benefits relationship between Miley and Cody once again put Miley’s love life in the headlines. The “Wrecking Ball” singer, who recently posed with ghoulish “partners” at a haunted house, joked that she feels like The Bachelorette, as The Inquisitr shared earlier this week.

Cody Simpson, meanwhile, recently debuted a new tattoo on his chest that says “energy.” And extra energy is what he may need for the tabloid tumble he’s about to take if he gets into a relationship with Miley.