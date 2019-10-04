‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Reveals Cleavage And Promises Instagram More After Big Day

Today marked a big day for former Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward, 42. The redhead celebrated by trending on Google all day long, and she gave her 715,000 followers on Instagram a thrilling glimpse of what’s to come.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the former Disney star filmed a full-length feature adult film. Drive releases on Deeper on Friday, October 4. In recent days, Ward, who began her career as Jessica Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful in 1994, promoted the five-part movie to her followers on the popular social media platform.

Today the 42-year-old actress took to Instagram in a deep berry-colored ribbed knit shirt. She left the top’s buttons open to reveal her ample, deep cleavage and a peek at her lacy black bra underneath. Ward’s shoulder-length, layered red hair hung in soft waves around her face and shoulders. She wore light makeup with a hint of peachy toned eyeshadow, and a light pink lipstick on her lips. On the bottom, the blue-eyed beauty wore tight jeans.

In the caption, Ward, who played Rachel on Boy Meets World, thanked her fans for helping her trend on top of Google all day long. She also promised followers there is a lot more to come from her in the coming days as her new career in the adult film industry launches.

Fans appreciated Ward’s most recent share, with nearly 22,000 hitting the “like” button to show their support. Plus, almost 400 followers also took the time to leave a comment to cheer on the actress as she moves into a new chapter of her life.

“You’re my hero,” gushed a fan.

“Truly natural beauty,” another declared.

“You’re absolutely drop-dead stunningly gorgeous,” yet another fan said.

“You are Absolutely Gorgeous!!! Keep On trending!!” a follower replied.

Some followers also offered reasons as to why Ward got so much interest today in the trends.

“That’s because you’re an awesome Goddess!!” explained one.

“The story on Fox News certainly helped! Congratulations!” wrote another.

Loading...

On her Instagram story, the excited actress shared stories from various publications about her upcoming feature film. Ward also shared a screenshot of her name trending at the top of Google trends. Then she finally shared a promotional poster of Drive with tags for all those involved in the upcoming debut.

Before the success of the day, the actress shared a sexy snap of herself sitting on a bathroom sink, promoting the movie. She wore lacy mint green thong panties and a scoop neck gray ribbed tank top without a bra underneath. In the caption, she promised the film will be fire and dynamite.

Nearly 50,000 fans hit the “like” button on the post.