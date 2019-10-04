‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Spills Out Of Dangerously Skimpy Lingerie In Jaw-Dropping New Photo

Abigail Ratchford likely triggered more than several gasps among her millions of Instagram followers on Thursday when she posted a series of lingerie photos that might be her hottest yet. The outfit she’s wearing appears to made entirely of olive-green straps that seem to struggle to rein in her voluptuous curves. Her smoky eye makeup and dark hair add an entrancing allure to the image that probably stopped many of her fans in their tracks. The model strikes a different seductive pose in each photo and asked her huge Instagram following to tell her which of the five they liked the most.

Some of her fans answered the question in the comments section, while others seemed entirely too gobsmacked to make a choice.

“Omfg, I’ll brb to choose which one I got to pick my tongue off the ground!!” one person commented.

“I’m going to dream about you even though the angels are mad at me,” another infatuated follower gushed.

“Damn, she is gorgeous,” a third fan wrote.

“All of you is perfect,” a fourth fan commented before adding a flurry of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Abigail Ratchford, a model who calls herself the “Queen Of Curves,” is likely used to getting this kind of adoration since she has built a career around sharing NSFW photos of herself online.

As The Inquisitr reported, she got similar feedback when she shared a photo of herself in a white lacy bra pulled up to reveal her underboob. That was also a multi-photo update where she asked fans to choose their favorite photo and several fans seemed unable to pick one photo as well.

Although she gets lots of attention for her beauty online, Abigail has previously hinted that men can be a little intimidated by her because of her success.

“Sometimes guys get a little bit intimidated if a girl gets a lot of attention or is successful in their field,” she said in an interview with Men’s Fitness, as reported by Muscle And Fitness. “Or they think they may not be as much of a man if a girl has her own stuff going on in her own life.”

She later revealed that the best way that a man can get her attention is by being confident. The ability to tell a good joke is also a plus.

“I’d rather have someone who is funny and has a sense of humor and just is quietly confident,” she said. “Someone who isn’t trying to put on a front to impress me.”

Abigail also said that she thinks that men have gotten too complacent when it comes to dating and blames social media for that. Furthermore, she’s the kind of girl who sometimes wants a long phone call instead of texting when she’s dating a guy.