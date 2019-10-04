Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon And Rey Date

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, October 4, bring a new project for Phyllis — figuring out why Cane wants to talk to Adam. Plus, Rey and Sharon have Lola and Mariah rooting for them, and it looks like the matchmakers may just get their wish.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) finds herself intrigued by Cane (Daniel Goddard), according to SheKnows Soaps. He asks her what she knows about Adam (Mark Grossman), and while Phyllis has little idea of Adam’s plans, she wants to know why Cane is interested. Phyllis is savvy enough to realize that something is going on with Cane. He wants Phyllis to let him know if Adam contacts her. Of course, being Phyllis, she spies on Cane and follows him to find out what is going on with him and Adam. Ultimately, Phyllis finds out that Cane makes plans to fly out to Las Vegas, and she is sure to insert herself into the situation somehow.

Without Adam in town, Phyllis is living the high life in his penthouse, but that might not be enough for her. She is also lonely and possibly bored. Yes, Phyllis has Summer (Hunter King) to care for since Summer is so upset at her Newman side of the family, The Inquisitr previously reported. However, that, along with The Grand Phoenix Hotel, isn’t enough to keep Phyllis busy. This new situation with Cane breaths new life into her.

Elsewhere, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) have some unfinished business. Lola (Sasha Calle) absolutely wants her brother to try things again with Sharon (Sharon Case). Meanwhile, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has also pushed Sharon to be friendly with Rey again and choose her own happiness after the whole mess with Adam. It seems like, at long last, Sharon may have finally given up on Adam (Mark Grossman), and it is possible that she is ready to move forward again with Rey.

With Lola and Mariah pushing Sharon and Rey together, they end up spending a night out at Society. When things take a romantic turn between them, Sharon and Rey arrive at the conclusion that they are actually on a date. They each seem pretty pleased about that despite everything that has gone wrong between them in the past. This recent time apart may prove positive for both Rey and Sharon since they have had some time to figure out what they really want in a relationship, and they kept coming back to each other.