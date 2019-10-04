‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Virginia May Have Another Motive For Attacking Morgan

Season 6 will explore alternative reasons as to why Morgan pushed her buttons in 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 5 finale — Episode 16, titled “End of the Line” — of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

The Season 5 finale of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead saw the potential death of Morgan Jones (Lennie James). At the end of the episode, Virginia (Colby Minifie), the leader of the newly introduced group, the Settlers, shot him and left him for dead. The episode concluded with a fade to black scene as walkers loomed over Morgan.

Virginia’s attack on Morgan had arisen over his negotiations to have his entire group rescued by the Settlers. Initially, Virginia had stated that she would only take those people that suited her vision for the future. This meant that people like Grace (Karen David), who was suspected to be sick from radiation poisoning, would likely be left behind.

While it seemed pretty cut and dried regarding the reason why Virginia killed Morgan, the potential is that there may be more to Virginia wanting Morgan dead than it initially seems.

Fear‘s showrunner, Andrew Chambliss, told Insider that Virginia shot Morgan because their viewpoints on how to survive the apocalypse are fundamentally different. In addition, it had been proven by Althea (Maggie Grace) that Virginia will not tolerate people standing up to her and attacking her viewpoint.

Van Redin / AMC

However, there was an intriguing comment made by Virginia at the end of Episode 16 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 that will be explored further in Season 6.

“I just resent your face so much,” Virginia says to Morgan as she looms over him with a gun pointed at his face.

Chambliss breaks down this comment further.

“That [line] speaks to some more stuff that’s going on beneath the surface for [Virginia]. Perhaps there’s something about Morgan that pushes her buttons in the wrong way on a personal level. And we’ll learn more about her in Season 6 as we see all of our characters kind of living under her rule in these very settlements.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, since Virginia’s attack on Morgan, there have been many theories developed over how Morgan might possibly survive what appears to be certain death. However, viewers will just have to wait until Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead premieres in order to find out more.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead concluded with Episode 16. As yet, no premiere date has been released for Season 6.