WWE Rumors: CM Punk’s Return To Work For WWE Now A ‘Done Deal’

The 'Best in the World' is seemingly on his way back to WWE.

Back in 2014, CM Punk parted ways with WWE and it kind of seemed as if all bridges had been burned between the two. There have been countless rumors flying around regarding Punk’s return to wrestling for any promotion, but nothing ever seemed to come of all that speculation. Now, there are new rumors and it appears as if the “Best in the World” is confirmed to be heading back to WWE once again.

Many of the rumors over the years have had Punk going back to WWE or heading to Ring of Honor or even joining the newly-founded All Elite Wrestling. As he’s worked inside of the cage in mixed martial arts and as an announcer for the sport, he’s stayed pretty far away from the world of professional wrestling.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Punk had actually interviewed with Vince McMahon’s promotion for a comeback of sorts. He was looking to be a commentator or host of the new WWE Backstage show that will begin airing on Fox Sports 1 in early November.

Punk has never come right out and said that he’s interviewed for the position or even that he’s talking to WWE, but word has a way of getting around. Now, there is a report from the Fight Oracle Twitter account that not only has Punk interviewed for the commentator job, but a deal has supposedly been set in stone.

I am told @cmpunk to @FS1 as a commentator on WWE is a done deal. #WWEBackstage — Fight Oracle (@fightoracle) October 2, 2019

Of course, this has not been confirmed in any shape or form by either CM Punk or WWE.

WWE Backstage is a new studio show that is set to premiere at 11 p.m. EDT on November 5, 2019. Renee Young will be the host along with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, but others are scheduled to join them from week to week.

It has been said that the show’s format has not been totally confirmed as of yet and that temporary guests will change each week. As things currently stand, CM Punk’s role would be more of a permanent one and would see him appear regularly or even every week.

The thing about all of this is that Punk would actually be working for Fox and not WWE as the network is running the show. It’s safe to say, though, that him appearing on WWE Backstage would easily stir up a whole new set of rumors.

WWE

There is no way of knowing if CM Punk will ever return to the ring for WWE, AEW, or any wrestling promotion around the world. He is only 40-years-old and could very likely pick things up again, but that still remains to be seen. As of now, the rumors have him heading back and working with/for WWE, but it will be on the studio show and not in the ring or going after a title.