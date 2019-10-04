‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Showrunner Speaks Out About Theory That Madison Clark Is Still Alive

The latest theory sees Madison return in Season 6 of 'Fear the Walking Dead' to help Morgan.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 5 finale (Episode 16, titled “End of the Line”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

The final episode for Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead saw the potential death of Morgan Jones (Lennie James). Shot and left for dead by Virginia (Colby Minifie), the character was last seen outside a building in Humbug Gulch with the infected approaching him. The assumption to be made was that because Morgan was weak from a loss of blood, he was unable to drag himself to safety.

However, viewers will have to wait until Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead premieres in order to find out more about Morgan’s fate. This means that fans have already started developing theories regarding how Morgan might possibly survive. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of these theories sees Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) rescuing Morgan from certain death, something that one of Fear‘s showrunners has spoken out about, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Since Madison was presumed dead at Dell stadium, many fans have been convinced that because the character did not die onscreen, she could have somehow survived the massive influx of the infected and the fires that occurred there. Since she disappeared in Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, there have been recurring theories involving Madison and her potential return. However, AMC has continued to maintain that the character perished at Dell Stadium.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

THR recently asked one of Fear‘s showrunners, Andrew Chambliss, about the theory that Madison is still alive and could potentially return in the Season 6 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead in order to rescue Morgan.

“That is a fascinating theory,” Chambliss said.

“And we’ll just have to wait for Season 6 to see how things go.”

Loading...

This means that viewers will continue to watch Fear the Walking Dead in hope that Madison will miraculously survive.

Of course, if Madison has somehow survived what appeared to be certain death, there will be a heartbreaking reunion between her and her daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in which Madison will find out about the death of her son, Nick (Frank Dillane). In addition, there will be many questions raised as to what the character has been doing since the others fled from Dell Stadium.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead concluded with Episode 16. As yet, no premiere date has been released for Season 6.