A Sexy Newly Released Halloween Costume Pokes Fun At The College Admissions Scandal

An online retailer is selling an orange jumpsuit costume that makes fun of the ongoing college cheating scandal.

The college admissions scandal, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues by law enforcement, has been a hot topic for months. It’s involved many big-name celebrities and wealthy figures, including Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman and Full House star Lori Loughlin. Now an online retailer is appearing to try to profit off of the highly publicized scandal. The company Yandy, which sells everything from lingerie to swimwear and costumes, has released a Halloween costume that pokes fun at the scandal, according to USA Today.

This costume, which is obviously intended to combine the sexy with the comical, is made to look like an orange prison jumpsuit. The fabric is skintight and the long-sleeved crop top included in the costume features the words “mom of the year,” which have been crossed out and replaced with big block letters spelling out “inmate.” The costume isn’t cheap, as it currently sells for nearly $70.

The product description for the costume goes on to joke about the cheating scandal.

“Oops, you can’t always trust those motherly instincts. Turns out fame and intelligence don’t go hand in hand! Bribe your way to the admissions office and score the ultimate scholarly achievement (the best mom award!).”

Yandy is known for its risque and sometimes controversial Halloween costumes. Last fall, they faced backlash for a costume they put it out that was inspired by the series The Handmaid’s Tale, which is largely focused on female oppression and abuse. This year they are also selling a Mr. Rogers-themed Halloween costume with a sexy twist, which includes a red crop top, white collar, tie, and shorts.

What does Yandy have to say to those that don’t love their controversial products? Alicia Thompson, Yandy’s director of brand marketing, released the following statement.

“Our goal at Yandy is to create costumes that are sexy, fashion-forward and lighthearted. We don’t take ourselves too seriously and neither do our customers. We know Halloween is a time to dress up, have some fun and also be sassy. Yandy shoppers are witty, smart and don’t shy away from a bit of snarkiness, which makes them all the more sexy, in our opinion.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying $500,000 in an apparent bribery attempt to ensure their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, got accepted into the University of Southern California. They also reportedly presented their daughters as crew recruits despite the fact that neither girl ever participated in the sport.