‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Baby Bump And Booty in Barely-There Thong Bikini

"Can a pregnant woman be sexy?" she asked on Instagram.

Lauren, Drain, fitness model, coach, and registered nurse is no stranger to sharing scorching hot photos and video of her enviable figure, and that hasn’t stopped now that she’s pregnant. In a new video on her Instagram page, the woman who has been called the”World’s Sexiest Nurse” is rocking a dark-green crochet thong bikini that showcases her baby bump in all its glory. But the camera is placed behind her at first so the viewer also gets a generous view of her pert posterior.

But, based on Lauren’s lengthy caption, the post was clearly not just a display of her excellent muscle tone. She’s using it to start a conversation about whether pregnant women can be sexy.

“Pregnancy is a miraculous & exciting process but it can also be a bit scary & shocking the changes a woman’s body goes through to create a new life,” she wrote, before adding that she used to have preconceived notions about all of the ways pregnancy can “ruin your body.”

She also mentioned fearing that she’d be relentlessly body-shamed if she dared post a bikini photo while pregnant.

“I expected to be made fun of if I tried to show a sexy side of pregnancy,” she added. “I expected to lose my beauty and sexiness altogether.”

But she later said that, despite her fears, she has been overwhelmed by positive messages from people who have been praising her for showing off her pregnant body.

“I’m so thankful for all the support & kind messages from you all reminding me every day that pregnancy is beautiful,” she continued.

Lauren Drain revealed her pregnancy on July 25 with a heartwarming photo of her husband David Kagan kissing her round belly.

She hasn’t let the pregnancy stop her from exercising. As The Inquisitr reported, In a video from September you can see her doing a full circuit workout while she’s on a “baby-moon” in Bali. In the comments, a fan asked if she was pregnant and Lauren replied that she was at the 24-month mark.

Loading...

In a subsequent post, she asked fans to tell her if they wanted to see more baby belly photos by commenting with emojis and many commenters obliged.

Lauren has since revealed that she’s having a baby girl and shared clips from her gender reveal party on YouTube. In a touching Instagram video on the beach, set to the tune of “Be My Baby” by the Ronettes, the couple revealed that their daughter’s name will be Aria Skye. The video post has accumulated more than 170,000 views as of writing and close to 500 comments.

And it looks like Aria Skye is set to become a social media star just like her mom. Even though she’s still in the womb, Aria already has an Instagram account with the handle “@ariaskyekagan” She only has seven followers right now but that will likely skyrocket after she’s born.