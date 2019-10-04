‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Wows In Noodles Instagram Pic Wearing Plunging Black Top On Alfresco Terrace

Kailyn Lowry has delivered a stunning social media update. The Teen Mom 2 star doesn’t seem to have much free time to herself – with Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux to look after, this MTV face has her hands full. Kailyn does seem to have had a grown-up moment to herself, though, with a new photo of herself enjoying an Asian noodle dish landing on her Instagram today.

Kailyn’s photo showed her on an alfresco dining terrace at night. There was a distinct cosmopolitan feel to the setting, with other diners seen in the background as they sat under canopies. Kailyn herself had been photographed seated at a table and looking down at a giant bowl of noodles swimming in soup – Kailyn was seen holding chopsticks. The meal also seemed to include egg rolls and dipping sauce, with a bowl seen opposite Kailyn suggesting that this was a meal for two.

Kailyn was looking stunning. The mother of three was rocking a thin-strapped and black-colored top with a plunging neckline, with the star’s curves looking great. Also on show were Kailyn’s statement arm tattoos. The star’s long blonde hair was worn up in a semi ponytail, although most of it fell loose around her shoulders. Kailyn was seen near-smiling as she looked into her dish, with a happy and peaceful expression. A simple emoji caption from the star gave a nod to the dish in front of her.

Kailyn’s photo quickly proved popular, racking up over 50,000 likes in the space of two hours. Comments from fans seemed to cover just about everything, from the food featured to Kailyn’s famous hair. Of course, the star’s locks have landed her a business, with Kailyn being CEO of Pothead haircare.

Kailyn didn’t indicate who was joining her for the meal. That said, the star has mentioned the struggles of being alone on her social media: earlier this summer, Kailyn appeared in a promotional Instagram post for dating and friend-finding app Bumble, with a caption mentioning her struggles.

“Is it just me or is it super hard to find cool friends as an adult? Or how about when you move to a new city and know absolutely no one? It’s summertime, I need down-to-earth boss ladies to hang with me in the sunshine! @bumblebff is seriously the best way to grow your squad. Don’t adventure alone this summer, get @bumble and switch to BFF mode to meet awesome friends near you, and who knows, maybe you might find your future Maid of Honor.”

