Khloe Kardashian Looks Like A Total Bombshell In Distressed Jeans & Unbuttoned Shirt

Khloe Kardashian looks hot in just about anything. The reality TV star served fans an Instagram update that saw her rocking an arguably tamer look than what her followers are used to seeing in her newsfeed, and proved that she can look totally yummy without flashing the flesh.

On Thursday evening, the stunning blonde treated her nearly 99 million Instagram followers to a triple update that was a far cry from the provocative photos she typically posts. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took a step back from the cleavage-baring, curve-hugging looks that she usually showcases on Instagram and shared a couple of gorgeous selfies that showed her looking fabulous in a rather conservative, casual-chic outfit that provided a lot of coverage.

Snapped in what appeared to be a beautiful shabby chic gazebo — one decorated in sumptuous tones of white and overlooking a lavish green garden — Khloe posed in front of a vintage mirror and captured two full-body selfies. While the pictures were somewhat grainy due to the multitude of black spots covering the antique mirror, the shots didn’t fail to showcase her trendy attire, shoes included. The 35-year-old hottie also attached a short video filmed in her car, which shone the spotlight on her flawless makeup.

Khloe was the epitome of casual chic in the new pics. Proving that she can look just as seductive in casual wear as she does in racy outfits, the blond bombshell slipped into a pair of straight-leg distressed jeans that drew attention to her curvy thighs. She teamed up the stylish garment with a simple white shirt, which she wore almost completely unbuttoned, putting on a coquettish display that left her looking both sultry and demure. The KUWTK star kept the skin-baring to a minimum, only teasing a bit of her decolletage and a glimpse of her toned tummy in the loose-fitting shirt, which was held in place only by two buttons in the chest area. She completed her look with elegant open-toe heels that offered a peek at her perfect red pedicure.

The gorgeous socialite paired her smoking-hot look with a smoldering attitude. She showed her modeling chops by posing with one hand in her pocket and her legs slightly spread open. The sexy posture emphasized her statuesque figure, teasing her bountiful curves.

Khloe was all dolled up for the occasion, as seen in the short video that accompanied the pics. Closely cropped to her beautiful face, the clip offered fans a detailed view of her stylish glam, which included dark eyeliner, shimmering eyeshadow, long, curly eyelashes, and perfectly contoured eyebrows. The reality TV star accentuated her luscious lips with a touch of glossy nude lipstick. She showed off her platinum blond tresses coiffed in tumbling waves that framed her face, cascading down her back and over her shoulder.

The KUWTK star played with her hair and even showed a hint of subtle cleavage in the unbuttoned shirt. Toward the end of the clip, she puckered her pillowy lips and blew a sweet kiss at her fans.

As expected, Khloe’s Instagram followers went crazy over the new shots. Her post racked up close to 140,000 likes in the first 30 minutes and went on to amass a little shy of 280,000 likes in the space of two hours. The same time frame brought more than 1,900 people to the comments section, as fans couldn’t stop gushing over her stunning look.

“QUEEN IS HERE,” one person wrote in all caps.

Loading...

The sentiment was echoed by a second message that read, “QUEEN,” also in all caps, trailed by a string of heart emoji.

“Omg bby ur [sic] gorgeous,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Sooooo fineeeeeeee,” commented another ardent fan, followed by two heart emoji and a pair of fire emoji.

“Love this look,” noted a fifth person, ending their message with a trio of crown emoji.

“Damn perfect,” remarked a sixth.

“You keep glowing more and more each day,” exclaimed one of Khloe’s admirers, adding a heart-eyes emoji and three sparkles emoji for emphasis.