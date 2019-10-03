NBA News: Nick Young Has Interesting Theory On Why Carmelo Anthony Hasn’t Been Signed

Carmelo Anthony is still waiting for a call-up from an NBA team to resume his career. The 10-time NBA All-Star received interest from various teams in the offseason, although he remains available and eager to receive another opportunity. He had been on the radar of the Brooklyn Nets as a potential signing, but the team scooped up Lance Thomas from the open market, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

NBA players have come to the defense of Anthony, some of whom feel that he has been blackballed from the league. His latest stint came to an end after just 10 games with the Houston Rockets, leading many of his peers to believe that Anthony was used as a “scapegoat” for the team’s poor start.

While numerous theories have been floating around, former NBA player Nick Young has a different view in regard to Anthony being a free agent.

“I think it got a lot to do with Instagram, how he’s being treated. Every time he shoots the ball it’s a meme. It’s kinda funny, but it kinda messed him up,” said Young, per TMZ.

With these remarks, Young is referring to the viral videos featuring Anthony that continue to surface on Instagram. It’s been a trend since the summer of 2017 when Anthony joined the promising cast of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The videos generated plenty of buzz on social media until the team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Since then, fans have turned the videos into a meme.

It only got worse following Anthony’s abrupt exit from the Rockets. The videos were meant to promote Anthony’s work ethic during the offseason, but Young believes that they did more harm than good for his reputation. Of course, that’s only one of the many theories around, as others claim that Anthony’s style of play is simply not compatible with today’s league.

While the general consensus is that Anthony deserves to be in the NBA, there are question marks regarding his willingness to accept a lesser role. His image has taken a major hit in recent years, especially when Anthony laughed at the idea of accepting a bench position during his press conference with the Thunder.

Things have changed since then, as Anthony did take on a smaller role during his short-lived run with the Rockets. Unfortunately for the three-time Olympic gold medalist, teams have been skeptical about adding him to the roster.