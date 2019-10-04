AEW News: Former WWE World Champion’s Debut Kept Tight Secret, News On New Heel Stable

There has only been one episode of "Dynamite," but a major heel stable is already in place.

On Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling laid the first stone down on their path to wrestling immortality with the debut episode of Dynamite. The opening match saw Cody defeat Sammy Guevara, but those two weren’t finished for the night. As the main event came to a close, a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion made his surprise debut and became part of a brand new heel stable in AEW.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the preview for the TV premiere called for a stacked show, but there was much more delivered than expected.

The final match of the first-ever Dynamite had Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks against Chris Jericho, Ortiz, and Santana. After just a few minutes, Jon Moxley came out and took Omega out of the match for the entire duration, and it turned into a 2-on-3 handicap match.

Jericho and the team formerly known as LAX picked up the victory, but their post-match beatdown brought Cody down for the save. That led to Sammy Guevara coming down to take Cody out and Dustin Rhodes arriving to even up the sides.

That is when it happened and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) showed up. He jumped in the ring and absolutely demolished The Young Bucks, Cody, and Rhodes. Believe it or not, his rumored debut is something that has been in place for much longer than anyone could have known.

After Dynamite ended, AEW president Tony Khan was asked about Hager’s signing by Wrestling Inc. It appears as if AEW did work very hard at keeping his signing and debut a secret as he’s been under contract to the promotion for quite some time.

“You know what’s pretty cool about secret keeping is that Jake’s been signed for like a really long time. Jake’s been signed to us for like a really long time now. Jake can clearly keep a secret and so can we. For quite awhile now Jake was signed.”

The wrestler formerly known as Jack Swagger is also 2-0 in Bellator MMA, but he worked things out to be a part of AEW. Not only did he help close out the first episode of Dynamite, but it seems as if he’s part of a major heel stable in the promotion.

As the show came to a close, Hager stood tall with AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Guevara, Ortiz, and Santana. When Khan was asked about the stable, he said that fans are going to learn much more about them very soon.

“They looked really good together, didn’t they? It looked like a stable to me, the way they walked, the way they talked, the way they acted, they seemed like guys with a plan. To me, I thought that’s what it might be, but we’ll see.”

AEW created a lot of buzz and plenty of attention from the first episode of Dynamite, but there is much more to come.