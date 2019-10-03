GOP Leader Asks Democrats To Suspend Impeachment, Nancy Pelosi Immediately Shoots Him Down

Pelosi rejected the request from House GOP leadership, citing President Donald Trump's recent call for China to investigate Joe Biden.

As Democrats seize on the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump, his top allies — including House Minority Speaker Kevin McCarthy — are doing their best to interrupt or even stop the process completely.

According to The Hill, in a letter written by McCarthy on Thursday, the GOP House leader demanded a halt to the impeachment inquiry proceedings, citing a lack of transparency and defined rules of the investigation.

“I am writing to request you suspend all efforts surrounding your ‘impeachment inquiry’ until transparent and equitable rules and procedures are established to govern the inquiry, as is customary,” McCarthy wrote.

But as The Hill reported, Pelosi took the time Thursday to respond in kind to McCarthy’s request and in doing so, essentially told him there was no chance of suspension, especially given that the president openly asked for Ukraine and China to investigate former vice president Joe Biden this week.

“I received your letter this morning shortly after the world witnessed President Trump on national television asking yet another foreign power to interfere in the upcoming 2020 elections,” Pelosi wrote in her response.

“We hope you and other Republicans share our commitment to following the facts, upholding the Constitution, protecting our national security, and defending the integrity of our elections at such a serious moment in our nation’s history,” she added.

Pelosi also reminded McCarthy and other House GOP members that while drafting the U.S. Constitution, the founders made sure to protect the democracy from outside influence by foreign entities.

As far as McCarthy’s complaint about a lack of clear rules regarding the impeachment inquiry process currently being undertaken by House Democrats, Pelosi again cited the Constitution and House protocol, explaining that a formal vote was not required to proceed with an impeachment inquiry.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Loading...

Trump offered high praise via Twitter for McCarthy’s efforts, even writing that he looks forward to the day when McCarthy becomes the Speaker of the House, which he said would be “soon.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, other critics of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry claim that it’s nothing more than the Democratic campaign’s equivalent to a television soap opera.

Attorney and columnist Andrew C. McCarthy wrote as much in a recent op-ed for National Review, noting that he thinks Democrats are hopeful that the American public doesn’t realize that an official impeachment inquiry isn’t taking place and instead are running it as an “impeachment show,” presumably to soil Trump’s name for the 2020 election.

He also claimed that the most recent announcement of an impeachment inquiry is intended to bolster a similar announcement earlier this summer by Rep. Jerry Nadler, which lacked a committee vote.