Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Eye-Popping Figure In Hot New Photo

Aylen Alvarez has recently returned from a gorgeous and adventure-filled trip through South America, but she is already planning her next vacation, she told her Instagram fans. On Thursday, the Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a throwback snapshot of herself in Peru to reminisce about the wonderful time she had on her travels.
In the photo, the model can be seen in front of landmark on a square in Lima, Peru, as she indicated via the geotag she paired with her post. Alvarez is wearing a plush baby pink crop top with straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her famous buxom physique on full display. She paired her top with a denim jacket, which she is wearing unbuttoned at the front.
Alvarez completed her look with a pair of light gray jeans that sit just over her bellybutton, leaving her upper abs exposed. Her skinny jeans hug her lower body tightly, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her full, wide hips with her itty bitty waist. According to the tag she included over her photo and her caption, the jeans she is rocking are from Fashion Nova, a brand she often gives a shout-out to on her Instagram feed.
Alvarez is wearing her brunette tresses parted on the side and styled down in her natural curls as they cascade all the way to her lower back. She also appears to be wearing a face full of makeup consisting of a smokey eye, lip liner and bronzer, which helps highlight her facial structure, particularly her cheekbones.
The post, which Alvarez shared with her 3.4 million Instagram followers, has garnered more than 23,700 likes and upwards of 470 comments within a few hours of being posted — as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Caribbean bombshell took to the comments section to praise her incredible physique and to express their admiration for her.
As The Inquisitr previously noted, Alvarez spent several weeks touring Colombia and Brazil before crossing over to Peru, where she explored the Amazon.
The Amazon rainforest is considered the LUNGS of the planet and does the critical task of providing Earth with 20% of its oxygen supply. It’s dense vegetation acts like a giant air purifier, constantly taking in carbon dioxide and giving out oxygen. Any increase in deforestation there would speed up global warming. It is our very governments who are killing the earth, to clear land and make room for animal agriculture. Brazil it’s currently the world biggest beef supplier, exporting over 16.7 billions worth of animal products annually. More than 90 percent of all Amazon rainforest land cleared since 1970 is used for grazing livestock. This is the cause of the rainforest fires! The good news is that it’s easier than ever to switch to an Earth-friendly vegan diet. Even if you do it in baby steps, go pescatarian first and lessen the intake of meat to once a week then once a month till it’s completely off your diet. There are plenty non-dairy milk options too! You will likely see an improvement in your health after a month, and your conscience will be lighter knowing that you are doing your part to help the environment and animals. #SaveTheAmazon @amazonecotourslodge