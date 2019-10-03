Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Eye-Popping Figure In Hot New Photo

Aylen Alvarez has recently returned from a gorgeous and adventure-filled trip through South America, but she is already planning her next vacation, she told her Instagram fans. On Thursday, the Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a throwback snapshot of herself in Peru to reminisce about the wonderful time she had on her travels.

In the photo, the model can be seen in front of landmark on a square in Lima, Peru, as she indicated via the geotag she paired with her post. Alvarez is wearing a plush baby pink crop top with straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her famous buxom physique on full display. She paired her top with a denim jacket, which she is wearing unbuttoned at the front.

Alvarez completed her look with a pair of light gray jeans that sit just over her bellybutton, leaving her upper abs exposed. Her skinny jeans hug her lower body tightly, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her full, wide hips with her itty bitty waist. According to the tag she included over her photo and her caption, the jeans she is rocking are from Fashion Nova, a brand she often gives a shout-out to on her Instagram feed.

Alvarez is wearing her brunette tresses parted on the side and styled down in her natural curls as they cascade all the way to her lower back. She also appears to be wearing a face full of makeup consisting of a smokey eye, lip liner and bronzer, which helps highlight her facial structure, particularly her cheekbones.

The post, which Alvarez shared with her 3.4 million Instagram followers, has garnered more than 23,700 likes and upwards of 470 comments within a few hours of being posted — as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Caribbean bombshell took to the comments section to praise her incredible physique and to express their admiration for her.

“Omg your body,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a fire and a heart eyes emoji.

“Wow you’re so beautiful,” said another fan, including a red heart and a couple of heart eyes emoji after the words.

“Absolute slayer looking stunning sexy and sizzling hawt,” a third fan raved.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Alvarez spent several weeks touring Colombia and Brazil before crossing over to Peru, where she explored the Amazon.