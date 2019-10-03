WWE News: A Number Of Injuries Announced After This Week’s ‘NXT’ – One Former Champion Finally Cleared

A lot of injuries have been reported from this week's big episode of "NXT."

This week’s episode of NXT was huge for many reasons, but the biggest for fans was that it went up against All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite. Both shows did well and the fans loved them, but some bad things come with all of the good. A number of injuries have been reported from this week’s yellow and black brand episodes, but there is also a positive as a former NXT Champion has finally been cleared to return to the ring.

For those who watched NXT on Wednesday night, you saw the return of Tommaso Ciampa at the end of the episode as reported by The Inquisitr. He came out on stage to confront NXT Champion Adam Cole and stare him down as he also gawked at the title he so affectionately nicknamed “Goldie.”

Along with the injury report, the official YouTube channel of WWE released a video which confirmed that Ciampa is officially cleared. Yes, he is not just back for an appearance, but he can return to the ring and get back into action.

The video, which is hosted by Matt Camp, also revealed the injury report after this week’s NXT and it is quite lengthy. One of the biggest names to land on the list is Matt Riddle who came up short in his quest to capture NXT’s biggest title.

WWE

The report said that Riddle is not medically cleared for action, but didn’t give more information regarding his injuries and status. It is believed that this “injury report” is all part of the storyline, but it is also a good way for WWE to let some superstars heal up if legitimately needed.

After losing to NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Candice LeRae is listed as day-to-day. She suffered a neck contusion in Wednesday night’s match and will need a bit of time to heal up from it.

Shane Thorne is also listed as day-to-day after suffering an AC sprain in his loss to Johnny Gargano.

The main event of NXT saw the Undisputed Era defeat the Street Profits to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship. In that match, UDE’s Kyle O’Reilly reportedly suffered a shoulder injury (AC sprain) which has him also down as day-to-day.

Those are some pretty big names to land on the NXT injury report, and it will be interesting to see if they’re able to go by next Wednesday. WWE is really getting more of that “real sports” feel to some of its shows, and the injury report is a clear indication of that.