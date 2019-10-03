Kourtney Kardashian Announces: ‘I’m A Motherf*cking Train Wreck’ In A Low-Cut Top

Kourtney Kardashian has used an interesting caption for a recent social media update. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram earlier today with a set of photos of herself, although beady-eyed fans will have immediately picked up on the captions: they were, of course, lyrics from Ariana Grande and Social House’s “Boyfriend” song.

As far as having a boyfriend is concerned, Kourtney may be officially single, but she’s likely getting eyed up. The 40-year-old was dubbed the “hottest” of all of her sisters in a sweaty photo with zero makeup just recently, as The Inquisitr reported.

Kourtney’s photo showed her shot close up in what may have been a selfie. The star was looking bronzed and beautiful in a tight tank top with a slightly plunging neckline – the second of her photos better showcased this. Kourtney appeared made up, although the glam touch wasn’t too fancy, the feel being a million miles off the professionally-shot images that often appear on the star’s feed.

The Poosh CEO was seen pouting with one hand placed below her chin in the first photo posted, while the second showed Kourtney looking more wistful as she gazed into the distance. This image also came captioned with lyrics from the song, with the part in question sung by Mikey Foster.

Fans quickly took to the comments section of both posts, although early responses mostly saw her followers missing the reference. Kourtney was told that she was a beautiful train wreck – apparently, some fans hadn’t ignored the caption completely – with others also praising the star for her beauty.

Fans wondering why Kourtney chose to quote Ariana Grande may want a bit of a refresh. The reality star appears to be a major fan of the singer, having dressed up as Grande for Halloween 2018. Kourtney’s Halloween photo showed her in a strapless and powder pink dress with a high ponytail, with “God Is a Woman” as the caption.

Ariana also seems to have other celebrity fans, as model Emily Ratajkowski once updated her Instagram with a video of herself dancing to Grande’s music.

Kourtney has been making headlines all year. The star launched her Poosh lifestyle brand in April, with the company’s blog posts and features proving a talking point for fans. Poosh most recently collaborated with Aquis for a swimwear collection, with the brand also retailing an anti-aging product. Elsewhere, Kourtney has made headlines for her high-profile travels to Europe as she shared photos of the voyages to her social media.

Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.