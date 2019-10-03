Fans Think Jordyn Woods Is Shading Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner With Her Latest Tweet

Jordyn Woods may have picked an interesting choice of words with her latest social media post.

Hollywood Life reports that the Secndnture CEO recently tweeted a somewhat cryptic message. Woods reportedly created a series of tweets on Thursday, October 3, in which she is seemingly throwing shade her former best friend’s way. The tweets involve Woods seemingly giving out words of encouragement to her 749,000 Twitter followers. The influencer began her short tweet series with by saying that “life happens for you, not to you,” followed by a black heart. Her second tweet also reportedly raised a few eyebrows from Jenner’s followers.

“All I’m saying is that constantly we get in our heads and think that it’s us against the world but in reality, everything happens to you for your personal growth! Stick to the script and learn through every lesson,” Woods tweeted.

While Woods never shared what her tweets were in reference to, many of Jenner’s fans reportedly immediately assumed that she was referring to Jenner. Many of Woods’ non-fans took it upon themselves to share how they felt the tweets were directly aimed at Jenner, who is reportedly currently going through a breakup with Travis Scott.

“Jordyn give us the scoop fam,” one follower wrote.

“Man just @ da b–ch,” another follower chimed in.

Woods and Jenner ended their friendship back in February after being seemingly joined at the hip for several years. The two became estranged after Woods was caught canoodling with Tristan Thompson. Thompson is the ex and baby daddy of Khloe Kardashian. The outing was reportedly what broke Kardashian and Thompson up after three years together. Woods has also been on the outs with the entire Kardashian-Jenner family ever since.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenner and Scott have recently decided to take a break from their relationship. The two have been together since 2017 and share a daughter together-Stormi, 1.

While no one knows for sure why the couple has decided to part ways, rumors have begun to swirl that Jenner is wanting to get back with her ex, Tyga. The two were spotted with late at night at Tyga’s recording studio on Wednesday, October 2. While fans of the former couple were convinced that the “Rack City” rapper and the Life of Kylie star were back on, Jenner quickly shut down the rumors on her own personal Twitter account. In her post, Jenner confirmed that she and Tyga did not go on a “2 am date” together. She also shared that she and Scott were focusing on their friendship and putting Stormi first.