Marianne Williamson Backs Impeachment Of ‘Lawless’ Donald Trump

During an interview with Yahoo Finance on Thursday, Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson spoke about raising $3 million in her campaign’s third quarter, her plans to continue the race so long as she has supporters, and her unique campaign’s central proposals.

The 67-year-old wellness guru also spoke about her support for impeaching Donald Trump, who is currently facing formal impeachment proceedings following his attempt to get Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate her fellow Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

According to Williamson, she “absolutely” believes that Trump has committed impeachable offenses.

“It’s gone too far, we have to do our own constitutional duties, not only people in the legislature but we as citizens. There has to be a point at which we all hold accountable any lawless elected officials, including the President of the United States.”

Williamson also touched on how she would fund her policies. Unlike candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, she isn’t all-in on taxing the rich. Instead, she claims she would start by repealing the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), which is criticized by many as a tax cut for the wealthy.

“To repeal that tax cut is not putting a higher tax on the rich,” she said. “It’s just stopping this ridiculous slide by which we have made this huge transfer of wealth over the last 40 years into the hands of a very few Americans.”

Highlight: @marwilliamson on the 2020 presidential race: “The American people are on high alert… they have a lot of power in their hands." pic.twitter.com/06duDt36YR — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) October 3, 2019

Williamson added that she would enact a tax cut for the middle class and end corporate welfare, highlighting that there was $26 billion given to oil and gas companies last year alone. She also claims that she would ensure the U.S. government can negotiate with Big Pharma to lower drug prices.

The self-help author has been outspoken about what she believes is a bias against her from left-wing media compared to the right. She also warned Democrats against “talking down” to religious Americans following criticism of her call to “pray away Hurricane Dorian.”

Williamson is currently at 0.7 percent in the polls. She previously made headlines for her unique approach to taking on Donald Trump with “love” in the first debate and her call for politics that “speaks to the heart” during the second debate, Vox reported. Despite these highlights, she has struggled to gain momentum in the polls and did not qualify for the third debate. She also failed to be eligible for the upcoming October debate and doesn’t appear on track to make the November debate, which is the first to enact increased polling and donor thresholds.