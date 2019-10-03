Kelly Ripa Stuns In Acid-Wash Jeans With Starbucks & Zero Makeup

Kelly Ripa is back in the news. To be fair, the Live! with Kelly and Ryan host hasn’t had much of a chance to leave it: Kelly turned 49 years old yesterday, with husband Mark Consuelos’ epic tribute post making The Inquisitr‘s headlines – Kelly appeared in a stunning backless dress in one photo. The famous blonde has delivered a new Instagram update, although this one isn’t seeing her rock the usual slinky dress and full face of makeup.

Today is Kelly – makeup-free.

Kelly’s photos showed her appearing indoors and near a wooden structure. The star seemed caught-off-guard in her second photo: a quick swipe to the right showed Kelly looking right at the camera. The star was rocking a super-casual wardrobe, although it’s always stylish with Kelly. The mother of three appeared in a pair of acid-wash jeans with a rolled-up finish, with hints of her toned and tan legs visible. A bright yellow sweater kept things lively, while a pair of white sneakers took the athleisurewear route. Kelly appeared with a black backpack and a takeout cup of Starbucks in one hand.

The image showing Kelly’s face was likely doing it for fans of the star’s natural beauty – Kelly may be beautiful with her face done up for the show, but this stunner is just as pretty without the glam. A fun caption was likely also noticed by fans: Kelly seemed out to joke about what her producers had gotten her for her birthday.

Kelly didn’t indicate at what time of day the snaps had been taken. That said, with the early start that sees the star on-set for her morning appearances – plus that coffee – the photo may well have been an early one.

As it turns out, Kelly has given coffee a fairly detailed mention in an interview with The Cut. Kelly was asked about her caffeine fix.

“I make a “Bullet Coffee” at home in the morning — it’s coffee, two shots of espresso and a tablespoon of ghee and then a packet of collagen powder. Ryan’s girlfriend got me hooked on it and I just sort of believe that if I drink it every day, my hair will be as thick as hers. Then I blend it all together and have this frosty thick beverage. I have a Starbucks latte when I get to Live. Then I will have a half a coffee after the show wraps,” she said.

Kelly also added that she doesn’t nap, fearing that doing so would keep her up all night.

Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her Instagram.