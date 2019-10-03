Kelly Ripa Stuns In Acid-Wash Jeans With Starbucks & Zero Makeup

Kelly Ripa is back in the news. To be fair, the Live! with Kelly and Ryan host hasn’t had much of a chance to leave it — Kelly turned 49-years-old yesterday, as husband Mark Consuelos’ epic tribute post made The Inquisitr‘s headlines. While the star appeared in a stunning backless dress in one photo on that day, the famous blonde is back today with a new Instagram update, although she chose to forgo the usual slinky dress and full face of makeup.

Kelly’s photos showed her appearing indoors and near a wooden structure. The star seemed caught-off-guard in her second photo — a quick swipe to the right showed her looking right at the camera. The star was rocking a super-casual wardrobe, albeit one that’s as stylish as ever. The mother-of-three appeared in a pair of rolled-up acid-wash jeans, showing visible hints of her toned and tan legs. Her bright yellow sweater kept things lively, while her pair of white sneakers gave off an athleisurewear vibe. Kelly appeared with a black backpack and a takeout cup of Starbucks in one hand.

The image showing Kelly’s face likely did it for fans of the star’s natural beauty – Kelly may be beautiful with her face done up for the show, but this stunner is just as pretty without the glam. Fans also likely noticed the fun caption, where Kelly seemed to joke about what her producers had gotten her for her birthday.

Kelly didn’t indicate at what time of day the snaps had been taken. But given how early the star is on-set for her morning appearances – plus that coffee – the photo may well have been taken early in the morning.

As it turns out, Kelly had talked about coffee in detail in an interview with The Cut, where she was asked about her caffeine fix.

“I make a “Bullet Coffee” at home in the morning — it’s coffee, two shots of espresso and a tablespoon of ghee and then a packet of collagen powder. Ryan’s girlfriend got me hooked on it and I just sort of believe that if I drink it every day, my hair will be as thick as hers. Then I blend it all together and have this frosty thick beverage. I have a Starbucks latte when I get to Live. Then I will have a half a coffee after the show wraps,” she said.

Kelly also added that she doesn’t nap, fearing that doing so would keep her up all night.

Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her Instagram.