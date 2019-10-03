19-Year-Old Tarsha Whitmore Rocks Black Bra & Tight Spandex In L.A.: ‘Thankful, Focused & Blessed’

Tarsha Whitmore is flooring fans in another hot, new photo.

The 19-year-old hails from Australia, but she has been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles in recent weeks. As those who follow her on Instagram know, the model shares sexy photos of herself on a daily basis and almost every single one garners her a ton of attention from her fans. The model boasts a social media following of over 552,000-plus and that number climbs on a weekly basis.

In the most recent photo that was shared for her fans, Whitmore tagged herself in sunny L.A. The bombshell posed outside with a building and palm trees just at her back. She ran both of her hands through her hair in the image, as she wore her long, highlighted locks down and curled in the photo as well as a pair of sunglasses on the top of her head.

Per usual, Whitmore donned a gorgeous face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. Once again, the stunner put her amazing figure on full display while clad in a tiny black bra and matching black hot pants that flaunted her taut tummy and toned and tanned legs. She completed her look with a black purse slung across her shoulder.

The photo has only been live on her popular page for a few short hours, but it’s already racking up a lot of traffic for the model, including over 7,000 likes in addition to 70-plus comments, as of the time of this writing.

Some fans took the post to let Tarsha know that she looks amazing, while countless others raved over her toned figure. A few more had no words and simply used heart and flame emoji to express their emotions.

“Omgggg, one of my faves of you wow,” one follower commented with a few flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Oh myyy you babe, I literally can’t,” another chimed in.

“I’m stealing this pose,” another social media user wrote.

Last week, the model showed off her enviable figure to fans, this time in a bikini. As The Inquisitr reported, the model popped out of a tiny bandeau bikini top that offered generous views of cleavage. Her toned and tanned tummy were on display as well, and she completed the look with a pair of tiny matching, Tiffany blue bottoms that showcased her fit legs.

It comes as no shock that the post garnered over 21,000 likes and well over 200 comments. For those who would like to keep up with Whitmore, they can do so by following her on Instagram.