‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Gets Horrific News, Lani Freaks Out

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, October 4 reveal that there will be some shocking moments for fans to watch as the week comes to a heartbreaking end in Salem.

Soap Hub reports that viewers will see Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) receive heartbreaking news when she’s told that her husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) has been shot.

Gabi will get extremely emotional over the situation, and it looks like things will be grave for Stefan, who took a bullet in the throat after jumping in front of Lani Price’s (Sal Stowers) gun in order to save his mother, Vivian Alamain’s (Robin Stasser) life.

Stefan will seemingly pay the ultimate price for his heroic actions and it appears that he won’t make it through the gunshot wound. Gabi will be absolutely devastated by the news as she and Stefan have grown so close over the past few months. They’ve recently settled into married life and were becoming a fan-favorite couple among viewers.

Now, it looks like Gabi could have a powerful decision to make. Will she try to get Dr. Rolf (William Utay) to bring her husband back to life, or will she donate his heart to Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), who is currently dying due to some recent heart attacks?

As Stefan’s life ends, Julie will also be on her deathbed. Julie and her husband, Doug Williams (Bill Hayes) will take a walk down memory lane as they go through their amazing life and love story together. However, Julie will pass out during the sweet moment as it appears her time has finally come to an end.

Elsewhere, Lani will be completely beside herself after she learns that she’s shot and killed Stefan. Lani meant to fire the gun at Vivian, who was pointing a weapon at her, but instead she ended up shooting Stefan. She will be devastated by the events that occurred and will feel terrible for taking Gabi’s husband away from her, as she’s already ruined two of Gabi’s romances with JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey).

Meanwhile, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will bump into his former wife, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), and he’ll tell her some shocking news.

Jack will reveal that he’s gotten his memory back, and the pair will likely spar about about the events of the past, especially since Eve manipulated Jack into marrying her.

Fans can see all of the end of the week drama unfold by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.