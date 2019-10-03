Joe Biden Millions Behind Bernie Sanders & Pete Buttigieg In Third-Quarter Campaign Funding

While he leads in many national polls, Biden was significantly behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in third-quarter funding.

According to a Thursday report from Bloomberg, Biden reported that his campaign raised some $15 million in the third quarter of this year. That puts him substantially behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who raised $10 million more – $25 million – in the same period. Overall, Biden was in third place with the most funds raised, also placing behind Buttigieg, who raised about $19.1 million in the third quarter.

Bloomberg said Thursday that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has yet to release funding numbers for the third quarter. California Sen. Kamala Harris, who rose in popularity following her performance at the first Democratic Party primary debate but has failed to maintain that upward momentum, came in fourth, raising a reported $11.6 million during the said timeframe.

As Bloomberg reported, the third quarter covers fundraising from July through September and doesn’t include a potential fundraising push the former vice president may have received following news that a whistleblower filed a complaint that the White House attempted to hide a call with Ukraine. In this call, President Trump allegedly asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate a debunked conspiracy about Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

While other candidates for president haven’t quite reached the level of Sanders or Buttigieg – or even Biden and Harris – some reported significant donations to their campaigns. Per Yahoo! Finance, Marianne Williamson pulled in around $3 million in funding during the third quarter, and while this was significantly less than some of the other candidates, the number was double the amount the self-help guru had reported raising in the previous quarter.

As Yahoo! Finance noted, Williamson polls behind candidates like Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg, and Harris, though her polling is about on point with that of American businessman Andrew Yang. Williamson told Yahoo! Finance that despite her lower polling numbers, she maintained committed to remaining the Democratic race for president so long as people continued to show interest in her campaign.

According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, Sanders announced on Wednesday that he had suspended his campaign for the White House until further notice following a hospitalization this week in Las Vegas. Sanders said he had chest pains at a campaign event, which required a hospital visit. Doctors found a blockage in one of the senator’s arteries, which required the insertion of two stents.

Sanders’ 2020 competition, including Biden and Buttigieg, sent well wishes to the Vermont senator on Twitter yesterday.

President Trump, meanwhile, seemed to indicate that he is gearing up for a potential face-off against Warren, who has been gaining support in recent polls.