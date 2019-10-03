Joe Biden Millions Behind Bernie Sanders & Pete Buttigieg In Third Quarter Campaign Funding

While he leads in many national polls, Biden was significantly behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg in third quarter funding.

According to a Thursday report from Bloomberg, Biden reported that his campaign raised some $15 million in the third quarter. That puts him substantially behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who raised $10 million more – $25 million – in the third quarter. Biden was in third place in terms of number of funds raised, behind both Sanders and Buttigieg, the mayor of South, Bend Indiana, who raised some $19.1 million in the third quarter.

Bloomberg said Thursday that Massachuetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has yet to release funding numbers for the third quarter. California Sen. Kamala Harris, who rose in popularity following her performance at the first Democratic Party primary debate, but has failed to maintain that upward momentum, came in fourth, raising a reported $11.6 million during the third quarter.

As Bloomberg reported, the third quarter covers fundraising from July through September, and doesn’t include a potential fundraising push the former Vice President may have received following news that a whistleblower filed a complaint that the White House attempted to hide a call with Ukraine, in which President Trump asked its president to investigate a debunked conspiracy about Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

While other candidates for president haven’t quite reached the level of Sanders or Buttigieg – or even Biden and Harris – some reported significant donations to their campaigns. Per Yahoo! Finance, Marianne Williamson pulled in around $3 million in funding during the third quarter, and while significantly less than some of the other candidates, the number was double the amount the self-help guru had reported raising in the previous quarter.

As Yahoo! Finance noted, Williamson polls behind candidates like Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg, and Harris, though her polling is about on point with that of American businessman Andrew Yang. Williamson told Yahoo! Finance that despite her lower polling numbers, she maintained committed to remaining the the Democratic race for president so long as people continued to show interest in her campaign.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sanders announced on Wednesday that he had suspended his campaign for the White House until further notice following a hospitalization this week in Las Vegas. Sanders said he had chest pains at a campaign event which sent him to the hospital. Doctors found a blockage in one of Sanders’ arteries, which required that they insert two stents.

Sanders’ 2020 competition, including Biden and Buttigieg, sent well wishes to the Vermont senator on Twitter yesterday.

President Trump, meanwhile, seemed to indicate that he is gearing up for a potential face off against Warren, who has been gaining support in recent polls.