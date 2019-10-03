Latina Model Yovanna Ventura Strikes A Sexy Pose In Insanely Small & Silky Black Bikini

Yovanna Ventura is stunning fans with another insanely sexy photo.

As those who follow the Latina model on Instagram know, Yovanna shares a wide-variety of sultry photos for fans ranging from bikini shots, to lingerie clad shots, to everyday, fashion-forward shots. She is quickly becoming one of the most popular models on the planet, and she boasts a following of over 5.4 million on Instagram alone. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, Ventura sizzles in a hot new pic.

In the photo, the model lays down on some yellow cushions and puts one hand on her head and the other on the ground. The bombshell wears her long, dark locks down and straight, as well as a beautiful face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. She leaves little to be desired while clad in a skimpy little bikini.

The top of the silky black suit dips low into her chest and shows off generous views of cleavage, though some of her chest is covered by cushions. Her toned backside is also visible in the image as she rocks a pair of tiny matching bikini bottoms. Though the post has only been live on her page for a short time, it’s earning the beauty a lot of attention already with over 70,000 likes and 400-plus comments, as of the time of this writing.

Some fans commented on the post to let Ventura know how amazing she looks, while countless others raved over her killer body. A few others flooded the comments section with heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji.

“You are beyond beautiful love,” one fan commented on the photo with a series of flower and heart emoji.

“You look beautiful and gorgeous,” another social media user wrote.

“Amazing Yovanna! Hope you have a great day and weekend!!” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another sexy ensemble. While clad in a skintight red dress, Ventura showed off her amazing figure in the NSFW number that zipped all the way down. The model wore her long, dark locks parted in the middle and pulled behind her ears and accessorized the look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings. Ventura’s face looked absolutely stunning as she wore beautiful makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss.

That particular post garnered over 81,000 likes in addition to nearly 500 comments. Fans can stay up-to-date with all of Ventura’s photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.