Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Perky Derriere In Thong Bikini, Fans Rave About Her Killer Curves

Emily Ratajkowski has just delivered yet another fiery Instagram update, and fans are all over the new pics.

On Thursday, the sizzling supermodel took to Instagram to share a couple of bikini shots from her latest Inamorata photoshoot and left followers drooling over her hotness. Clad in a tiny two-piece from her brand’s most recent collection, Emily put her insane bikini body on display as she posed seductively in the sexy swimsuit. The result was a sultry photoshoot that sent pulses racing among her vast fan base, reeling in some serious engagement on the Inamorata Woman Instagram page.

As per usual, Emily looked like a total bombshell as she modeled the Inamorata apparel. For this particular shoot, the 28-year-old hottie chose to showcase a very revealing black bikini that beautifully highlighted her flawless curves. Sold on her label’s website as the “Hygeia” set, the swimsuit was made up of a minuscule strapless top and high-cut, high-waist thong bottoms. The daring design did very little to cover up her body, leaving her dangerous curves exposed.

Unsurprisingly, compliments started pouring in as soon as the new pics went live, with many fans leaving gushing comments about Emily’s enticing beach-babe look.

“How can someone be so perfect what,” one person commented on Emily’s post, clearly in a daze at the sight of her spectacularly toned figure.

“F-ing Flawless!!!” read a second message, trailed by a string of cherry-blossom and fire emoji.

In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the brunette bombshell held nothing back as she showed off the itty-bitty bikini. The first photo shared today on the Inamorata Woman page saw her unabashedly flaunting her pert posterior in the flattering bathing suit. Snapped in a mid-profile pose, the dark-haired beauty put her curvy booty on full display, flashing some major skin as she showed off her internet-famous curves. Emily gave fans a copious view of her curvaceous backside and sculpted thighs, while also teasing her perky chest. Channeling her inner seductress, she turned her head to the camera and looked over her shoulder with a smoldering gaze, parting her plump lips in a provocative way.

A swipe to the next slide offered a frontal view of the sexy bikini, giving followers an eyeful of Emily’s busty assets. The Sports Illustrated babe showed off plenty of cleavage in the scanty bikini top, which seemed to be a little too small for her. The gorgeous model flashed quite a bit of underboob in the minuscule garment, which had trouble containing her curves. A knotted detail adorned the tiny bikini top in the front, calling even further attention to her shapely bust.

Emily exposed more than her chest in the steamy pic. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model bared her shoulders in the strapless bikini, while also showing off her flat tummy and incredibly toned midriff. Likewise, her chiseled hips and thighs were also copiously showcased, as was her unbelievable thigh gap.

The smoking-hot look had fans rushing to the comments section to shower Emily with praise. While plenty of followers were left speechless by the racy bikini update, opting to leave only a string of emoji instead of verbalizing their feelings about the photoshoot, others were more loquacious, labeling the look as “amazing” and “fantastic.”

Loading...

“Queen Emily,” one fan wrote under the double Instagram update.

“Delicious my princess,” penned another, accompanying their post with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

The sentiment was echoed by another message that simply read, “Yum.”

“So beautiful and sexy,” commented a fourth Instagram user.

Emily’s latest update comes just one day after she brought Instagram to its knees with an ultra-racy swimsuit video. Fans who want to see more of Emily and her spicy bikini photos can follow the model on Instagram.