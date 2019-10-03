Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Ample Bust & Toned Abs In Crop Top

Stassie looked stunning in her casual outfit.

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou is known for her killer curves. The social media model’s Instagram feed is full of sexy snaps for her 5.8 million followers to enjoy. Earlier this week, the stunner uploaded a provocative photo of herself in a bustier dress.

In her latest post, Stassie flaunted her fit physique in a casual outfit. The beauty looked radiant as she posed outside, leaning against a curb while wearing a tight cropped tank top and light wash high-waisted jeans with an unusual zipper. Thanks to the outfit, Stassie’s ample bust and toned abs were on full display.

Stassie accessorized the look with a dainty necklace and a pair of clear square glasses. The 22-year-old bombshell pulled back her icy blond hair in a bun and opted to wear subtle makeup that enhanced her gorgeous features.

Many fans were quick to compliment the stunner in the comments section.

“So pretty!! Love the jeans!! Too cute!!” praised a follower.

“Goddess,” added another.

“You look so cute in this picture,” wrote a fan.

Others, however, commented about the recent rumors surrounding Stassie’s best friend, Kylie Jenner.

“You let Kylie get back with tyga. Bad friend,” said a commenter.

“So [Stassie] did Kylie really go to [Tyga’s] studio,” chimed in a different person.

Stassie’s followers seemed to be referring to the reports that Kylie has been spending time with her ex Tyga. E! News reported Kylie, Stassie, and their friend Kelsey Calemine spent Tuesday night having dinner at Delilah, a popular restaurant in the Los Angeles area. According to an insider, Tyga happened to run into the best friends after their meal.

The source went on to state that Kylie is not romantically involved with her former flame.

“It wasn’t an intentional jab at Travis [Scott], but she did hangout with Tyga for a bit. Nothing romantic is going on,” noted the insider.

It is unlikely that Stassie will respond to the rumors about her friend’s love life. The Good American model seems to be closer to Kylie than ever before.

According to Bustle, Kylie declared her love for her BFF in a sweet birthday message on Instagram.

“happy birthday to the baddest @stassiebaby. 9 years later and you’re still a real one. i love you forever and always,” gushed Kylie in the caption.

For Kylie’s birthday in August, Stassie shared a similar post on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my twin till the end. I love you in this life and the next,” read the caption.

To see more of Stassie, be sure to follow her Instagram account.