Holly Luyah Dons A Skimpy White Bodysuit, Proudly Shows Off Cellulite On Her Thighs In New Pic

American Instagram model Holly Luyah — who is popular among her 2.1 million fans for her extreme hourglass figure and beautiful looks — recently took to her page and impressed everyone with her inherent hotness and confidence.

In the new snap that the model shared with her legions of admirers on Thursday, October 3, the model could be seen sitting on the floor, wearing a skimpy white bodysuit that allowed her to show off her thick thighs as well as a glimpse of her booty.

The model opted for a full face of makeup and wore her raven-colored tresses down to pull off a very sexy look, while she looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

Luyah not only flaunted her beautiful looks but also confidently showed off the cellulite on her buttocks and thighs.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Pearl District Portland, Oregon, while in the caption, Luyah wrote that women should love their booty and legs regardless of the cellulite that they might have. She added that the condition is 100 percent natural and even with the marks, a woman’s skin is beautiful the way it is.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by some of Luyah’s fellow models and celebs, including Nicki Andrea and Brittanya Razavi, among others.

She also informed her fans that the skimpy outfit was from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova, which is a preferred choice among Instagram models from across the globe.

Within an hour of posting, the picture has garnered about 30,000 likes and over 750 comments where fans and followers not only praised the model for her beauty but also appreciated her for accepting her body and encouraging others to do the same.

“You’re beautiful and everything about you is beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Oh my goodness. Your legs!! Love your skin,” another devout follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a third follower wrote the following comment to express his admiration for the model.

“Actually, your cellulite make you sexier. Look at those lovely curves!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “true goddess,” “beautiful and gorgeous,” “beauty queen,” “so sexy,” and “amazing babe,” to praise the model.

Before sharing the latest picture, Luyah posted another snap in which she could be seen casually dressed up in a pair of denim shorts and a mauve crop top that perfectly accentuated the hottie’s curvaceous figure. Within less than day of going live, the picture has amassed about 40,000 likes and over 430 comments.

Although Luyah has predominately become famous through her Instagram pictures, the Portland native was already well-known in the fashion industry for being a popular fashion stylist. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Luyah has styled A-list celebrities such as Karrueche Tran, Draya Michele, Ariel Winter, and Lucy Hale, among others.