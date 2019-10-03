LeAnn Rimes Slays In Plunging Floral Dress As She Showcases Her Impressive Vocals

LeAnn Rimes shared a brand new video of herself singing a beautiful ballad on Thursday, and her fans were in love. The country music singer slayed her fashion look by wearing a stunning floral dress, which flaunted her curves.

In the video, LeAnn belts out a tune while holding a microphone in her hand. She rocked a white gown with a purple, blue, green, and red floral print on it. The dress boasted a plunging neckline that flaunted the singer’s ample cleavage. The ensemble also showcased her tiny waist and toned arms as she accessorized with multiple gold chains around her neck.

Rimes wore her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulders. She added a full face of makeup in the clip, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and heavy pink blush on her cheeks. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, LeAnn’s followers absolutely loved new post, and gushed over the singer’s strong vocals and gorgeous good looks in the comment section of the post.

“Lovely song,” one of Rimes’ Instagram followers wrote.

“Beyond Beautiful,” another fan stated.

“Such a sweet soul,” a third comment read.

“Wow!! Goosebumps,” another adoring fan said.

Recently, LeAnn opened up to The Aspen Times about her career, but she says that she’s still learning and grown when it comes to some aspects of the business, such as songwriting.

“The LeAnn Rimes that’s done all the things I’ve done, it’s fantastic, but there’s this other side that’s just LeAnn, this songwriter that’s just developing. And I think this next record will be the first thing that is what I feel like arriving in my skin, speaking volumes to who I am,” the singer stated.

During the sit-down, LeAnn also opened up about how different it’s been stripping down her hit “Something’s Gotta Give” in order to really connect with her fans.

“It’s really intimate. I love having that with an audience. I think people really have a moment of getting to know me and hopefully it’s a great show of fantastic music,” Rimes added of her time on stage.

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of LeAnn Rimes’ music, family, and stunning wardrobe choices can follow the singer on her Instagram account, which she updates regularly.