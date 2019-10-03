UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Spreads Legs In Fiery Red Bikini That Might Be Her Sexiest Yet

Arianny Celeste has delivered a fresh new Instagram update. The UFC Ring Girl may have driven her fans nuts with a wet and wild bikini update just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, but today is seeing Arianny go solo – the September update saw Arianny team up with one of her gal pals.

Today’s snap was definitely a sexy one. Arianny was seen in her bedroom, with the model and social media sensation appearing on her bed with her legs spread. The star was rocking what may well be her sexiest bikini to date: today’s two-piece was a fiery shade of red, with a plunging neckline showcasing Celeste’s ample assets fairly prominently. Strapped details on the briefs drew the eye to the star’s slim and curvy hips, although this snap was likely a winner on all fronts for Arianny’s fans.

There was more than just a bikini, though. The star was seen holding a rose in her right hand as she posed for her photo, with a caption that seemed out to get revenge on all the men who’ve messed with her in the past.

The star appeared with her bombshell hair worn down as it fell in curls around her shoulders, with Arianny’s face beautifully accentuated by blush and bronzer.

The update appears to have proven a hit, racking up over 12,000 likes in just 40 minutes. As to fan comments, it seemed that many users were telling the star that they would never mess with her. Arianny was also praised for her killer body and beauty, although not too many fans seemed to have picked up on the fact that the post was a promotion for affordable clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

Arianny’s fans might rave about her beauty, but the star’s super-fit body gets noticed, too. As to how Arianny stays in shape, well, she’s spoken about it. An interview with Daily Hive saw the model reveal that she leads a healthy lifestyle.

“I love working out, so that helps. I do love eating so I just have to have a balance. I would say, I find something that you like, maybe find a friend you can work out with because that always makes it more fun, and switch it up throughout the week so you don’t get bored,” she said.

The media outlet also asked Arianny if she had any beauty tips, with a response given.

“Beauty secrets is, even if you’re in your twenties, start with moisturizing, eye cream, protect your face with sun screen cause you never wanna get wrinkly,” the model added.